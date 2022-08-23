Cloud-based HPC, the Chinese company experts assure, is the fastest growing segment of high-performance computing and, as confirmed by Kirk Skaugen, Executive VP and president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group division, “it is a way to increase resources on premise existing. Five years from now, we believe most supercomputing companies will leverage a tiered model and mixed computing environment to optimize response time, flexibility, and economic needs. L’on-premise it does not disappear for many reasons, not least for a matter of costs, but also of data sovereignty, in cases where IT systems must necessarily remain local ».

In short, Hpc technology is destined on the one hand to marry the “as a service“And on the other hand will continue to provide the basis for incremental innovations in the information systems used in the most diverse fields, from the design of cars and airplanes to the exploration of oil fields, from the assessment of financial risk to the mapping of the human genome – a ‘ architecture of high performance computing reduces the processing time of a single genome from 150 hours to less than 48 minutes – from weather forecasting to essential research.

60 billion dollar market

For Lenovo, which in the field of supercomputers is a major player in the world – one in three brains in operation on the planet is based on its technology – high-performance computing is a fundamental part of an intelligent transformation process that involves everyone. aspects of society.

«L’high performance computing – underlines Skaugen – it is becoming a business mainstream as a tool for real-time analysis, providing much of the processing power needed to develop new artificial intelligence and self-learning algorithms. And our ambition, as part of our strategy, is to bring this power into the hands of as many people as possible ».

Incidentally, as the data from Intersect360 confirm, the Hpc market as a whole (hardware, services, software, cloud systems and networking) is now worth about 45 billion dollars on a global scale and forecasts speak of constant growth towards 60 billion. by 2026.