IN THIS MOMENT

Ritual

(Alternative Metal | Industrial)

Label: Century Media

Format: (LP)

Release: 2017

I actually didn’t want to start with the pug topic again, but with “Ritual” IN THIS MOMENT finally seem to be trying to score points with music and not with the most obvious feature of the pretty frontwoman Maria Brink. Well, you can use what you have, but the last albums by the American modern metallers didn’t really make it any better. On what is now the sixth longplayer, Maria and her boys no longer throw around sexual and erotic themes, but instead devote themselves to the frontwoman’s deepest inner self and write songs about occult topics such as tarot cards, the witches of MacBeth or Greek mythology.

As a result, IN THIS MOMENT sound more varied, more adult and more focused than ever. It starts with the gospel-blues-like opener “Oh Lord”, which quickly attracts attention, continues through the tribute to BILLY IDOL’s “White Wedding” in the form of “Black Wedding”, sung together with Rob Halford, to the idiosyncratic but a very successful PHIL COLLINS cover “In The Air Tonight” before falling into more typical territory. “Joan Of Arc” has a hint of MARILYN MANSON meets Trend Reznor, the modern anthem “River Of Fire” seems to have been written for the stadium and lets Maria express herself wonderfully, and “Twin Flames” is just bubbling over with emotions. Unfortunately, “Ritual” also has its downsides. The industrial piece “Witching Hour” quickly becomes annoying, “Half God, Half Devil” seems very artificial and clumsily uses KORN for its riffing, and “No Me Importa” sinks into pop schmaltz.

With “Ritual” IN THIS MOMENT can at least partially escape from their far too tight modern pop metal corset and deliver a few surprises with which they show the further development they have long needed. But Maria Brink doesn’t want to completely get out of her skin and falls into old patterns here and there with her husbands. Some fans may approve of this, but this album definitely proves that there is more to the Americans.

Tracklist „Ritual“:

1. Salvation

2. Oh Lord

3. Black Wedding,

4. In The Air Tonight (PHIL COLLINS)

5. Joan Of Ark

6. River Of Fire

7. Witching Hour

8. Tin Flames

9. Half God Half Devil

10. I don’t care

11. Roots

12. Lay Your Gun Down

Total playing time: 49:22

Band-Links:

