Home » IN THIS MOMENT – Ritual
Entertainment

IN THIS MOMENT – Ritual

by admin
IN THIS MOMENT – Ritual

IN THIS MOMENT
Ritual
(Alternative Metal | Industrial)

Label: Century Media
Format: (LP)

Release: 2017

I actually didn’t want to start with the pug topic again, but with “Ritual” IN THIS MOMENT finally seem to be trying to score points with music and not with the most obvious feature of the pretty frontwoman Maria Brink. Well, you can use what you have, but the last albums by the American modern metallers didn’t really make it any better. On what is now the sixth longplayer, Maria and her boys no longer throw around sexual and erotic themes, but instead devote themselves to the frontwoman’s deepest inner self and write songs about occult topics such as tarot cards, the witches of MacBeth or Greek mythology.

As a result, IN THIS MOMENT sound more varied, more adult and more focused than ever. It starts with the gospel-blues-like opener “Oh Lord”, which quickly attracts attention, continues through the tribute to BILLY IDOL’s “White Wedding” in the form of “Black Wedding”, sung together with Rob Halford, to the idiosyncratic but a very successful PHIL COLLINS cover “In The Air Tonight” before falling into more typical territory. “Joan Of Arc” has a hint of MARILYN MANSON meets Trend Reznor, the modern anthem “River Of Fire” seems to have been written for the stadium and lets Maria express herself wonderfully, and “Twin Flames” is just bubbling over with emotions. Unfortunately, “Ritual” also has its downsides. The industrial piece “Witching Hour” quickly becomes annoying, “Half God, Half Devil” seems very artificial and clumsily uses KORN for its riffing, and “No Me Importa” sinks into pop schmaltz.

See also  Hatred of the State and Politics will not solve our problems

With “Ritual” IN THIS MOMENT can at least partially escape from their far too tight modern pop metal corset and deliver a few surprises with which they show the further development they have long needed. But Maria Brink doesn’t want to completely get out of her skin and falls into old patterns here and there with her husbands. Some fans may approve of this, but this album definitely proves that there is more to the Americans.

Tracklist „Ritual“:

1. Salvation
2. Oh Lord
3. Black Wedding,
4. In The Air Tonight (PHIL COLLINS)
5. Joan Of Ark
6. River Of Fire
7. Witching Hour
8. Tin Flames
9. Half God Half Devil
10. I don’t care
11. Roots
12. Lay Your Gun Down
Total playing time: 49:22

Band-Links:

IN THIS MOMENT – Ritual6…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “IN THIS MOMENT – Ritual”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/inthismoment_ritual.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “6”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Maxomer”
}
}}

The post IN THIS MOMENT – Ritual appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

Willie Gómez, Dominican Florida Resident, Impresses Judges on...

Electric car, here are the 10 fake news...

Li Min’s Ashes to be Buried in Late...

Iron Savior – Firestar – Album Review

ApritiModa, 100 Italian companies reveal the secrets of...

Chén Sifān Debuts “GENTLE BLADE” Collection at Leihu...

Slavic Elegance: Date Beautiful Ukrainian Women Online

Tekashi 69 Faces Legal Trouble Abroad: Accused of...

Pin-Up Bet App Download: Why You Need It...

At the Opera House “Julius Caesar in Egypt”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy