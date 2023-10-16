Home » Belgium Sweden 1:1 – the Euro 2024 qualifying match was not played due to a terrorist attack – October 16 video
Belgium Sweden 1:1 – the Euro 2024 qualifying match was not played due to a terrorist attack – October 16 video

On Monday, October 16, the next seven matches of the Euro-2024 selection took place, according to the results of which Austria also joined France, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and Scotland, who have already won tickets to the final tournament of the continental championship.

Group C

Greece – Netherlands – 0:1 (van Dijk, 90+1, with a penalty). In the 28th minute, Weghorst (Netherlands) missed a penalty.

Gibraltar – Ireland – 0:4 (Ferguson, 8, Johnston, 28, Doherty, 60, Robinson, 80).

Position of the teams: 1. France — 18 points (6 matches); 2. The Netherlands — 12 (6); 3. Greece — 12 (7); 4. Ireland — 6 (7); 5. Gibraltar — 0 (6).

Group F

Belgium – Sweden – 1:1 (Lukaku. 31, from the penalty – Dekeres, 15).

Shortly before the start of the match, a terrorist attack occurred in the center of Brussels, near the stadium. An unknown person opened a chaotic shooting in the center of the city, shouting “Allahu Akbar”, while his victims were two Swedish citizens who had come to support their national team.

As a result, the teams played the first half, in which the goals were exchanged, and did not go to the second half, because a high level of terrorist danger was declared in Brussels. The time when the match will be finished will be announced later.

Azerbaijan — Austria — 0:1 (Zabitzer, 48, from the penalty). In the 90th + 4th minute, Burgstaller (Austria) was sent off.

Position of the teams: 1. Belgium — 16 points (6 matches); 2. Austria — 16 (7); 3. Sweden — 6 (5); 4. Azerbaijan — 4 (6); 5. Estonia — 1 (6).

See also  Bukele announces another offensive against gangs

Group J

Bosnia and Herzegovina — Portugal — 0:5 (Ronaldo, 5, from the penalty, 22, Bruno Fernandes, 25, Cancelo, 32, Joao Feliz, 41).

Luxembourg — Slovakia — 0:1 (Durish, 77).

Iceland – Liechtenstein – 4:0 (Sigurdsson, 22, from the penalty, 49, Finnbogason, 44, Haraldsson, 63). At 45+3 minutes Wieser (Liechtenstein) missed the penalty.

Position of the teams: 1. Portugal — 24 points; 2. Slovakia — 16; 3. Luxembourg — 11; 4. Iceland — 10; 5. Bosnia and Herzegovina — 9; 6. Liechtenstein — 0.

On Tuesday, October 17, the following matches will be played as part of the Euro-2024 selection: group C — Malta — Ukraine, England — Italy; group G — Serbia – Montenegro, Lithuania – Hungary; group H — Finland – Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland – Slovenia, San Marino – Denmark.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that Ukraine “buried” current European champion England in the 90th + 4th minute.

