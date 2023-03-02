Independiente received a new ruling today against by FIFA in the framework of a trial with the Ecuadorian footballer Fernando Gaiborwho passed through the club between 2018 and 2019.

The entity ruled thatl Red must pay Gaibor $ 2,394,000 for salary debts and interest.

The board headed by Fabián Doman Will appeal FIFA ruling and will try to reach an agreement although they do not rule out taking the case to Sports Court (TAS).

The conflict between Gaibor and Independiente began in 2019 and is the second time FIFA rules against of the Avellaneda institution. In 2021, the mother house of soccer recognized the Ecuadorian a salary debt of 14 million pesos.

The Red also had to pay $250,000 in January 2022 to lift a ban presented by the representative of the Ecuadorian soccer player who recently moved to Barcelona from Guayaquil.

In turn, the club had sued the player and the Guayaquil City club, which hired him when it was considered with the free pass due to debts when he had to return from his loan at Al Wasl, in the United Arab Emirates.

Gaibor came to Independiente in 2018 in exchange for 4,200,000 dollars and in total he played 50 games with six goals scored.



