Industry: Internet film and television should give the right of choice to the audience to promote diversified development

China News Service, Fuzhou, September 17 (Reporter Long Min) On the 16th, hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Fuzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and hosted by Fuzhou Film Festival Co., Ltd., “Silk Road to the World, Light and Shadow e Fuzhou” Fuzhou Internet The Film and Television Forum was held in Fuzhou.

By uniting the industry and local governments, this forum will jointly discuss the new layout of online film and television “production, education and research”, which will help promote the quality of online film and television creation and achieve high-quality development of the online film and television industry.

The picture shows actor Ren Tianye speaking.Photo by Long Min

Big coffee talks about the development plan of the online film and television industry

The 2022 Fuzhou film and television industry series activities of “Silk Road to the World, Light and Shadow e Fuzhou” are an important event launched by Fuzhou in 2022 to accelerate the development of Fuzhou’s film and television industry and build a cultural brand and cultural business card in Mindu. The series of activities was officially launched on July 22. “Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Forum” is an important part of the series of activities.

This forum invites You Xiaogang, President of China TV Drama Production Association, Yang Dong, director of “The Gate of Rebirth”, Ren Tianye, a famous actor, Zhang Tao, director of “Yin Yang Town Strange Talk”, “Please! With the theme of “Future Opportunities and Challenges of Online Film and Television”, Jin Hui, the producer of “Don’t Pamper Me”, and many other veterans of the film and television industry, focused on the changes and challenges of the online film and television industry, the valuable experience in the creation process of online film and television works and the challenges they faced. The creative experience and the future development of the online film and television industry and other hot issues were discussed in an all-round way, and together they made suggestions for the healthy and sustainable development of the online film and television industry.

Focusing on the changes and challenges faced by the online film and television industry, You Xiaogang, president of the China TV Drama Production Association, believes that in the era of convergent media, traditional radio and television and the Internet have been well integrated to form the entire film and television system. In this context, new mechanisms and new relationships are needed to face new demands and new creations. While ensuring the correct value-oriented transmission, there must also be a better program creation mechanism to truly return the right of choice to the audience.

Zhang Tao believes that the Internet film and television industry has developed for eight years today, from various “difficult and miscellaneous diseases” a few years ago to today’s “sub-health” state. Steady progressive growth is hard to come by. Only the ecological health of the industry and the mental health of employees can make the industry progress together.

The rapid development of the Internet film and television industry has also brought many challenges to actors. As a tough guy on the screen, Ren Tianye was once limited by his “too upright appearance”, but in the “tide” of the Internet film and television industry, he bravely took his own steps. New subjects and a younger audience also motivate him to keep improving.

Content is king, leave the choice to the audience

In recent years, some industry “hidden rules” such as fake ratings, fake data, traffic hype, sky-high actors, and sky-high production have seriously affected the healthy development of the entire film and television industry. How to break the situation under the “winter of film and television” is not only related to the development of the Internet film and television industry The future of the film also has very practical significance for film and television practitioners.

Combined with the actual situation in their respective fields, in this forum, the guests shared their valuable experience and creative experience in the process of creating online film and television works in detail, and discussed the topic of “how to create online film and television works that impress young audiences”. In-depth exchanges and discussions.

You Xiaogang believes that the previous purchase system from various platforms to the center has been changed to re-handing the production rights to the production creators, and the right of choice will be distributed to the broad audience through the channels covered by all media and distributed to the vast audience. The fundamental change in the mechanism is conducive to breaking the “habits” and promoting the healthy development of the film and television industry, which is also the only way for the Internet to empower the film and television industry.

From “The Taoist Out of the Mountain” to “The Strange Talk of Yin-Yang Town”, in today’s rapid development of the Internet film and television industry, director Zhang Tao has already produced many excellent works, which is why he has more right to speak. In his opinion, “not following the trend” and “insisting on originality” are very important. Good content is the foundation of all film and television works. Without this foundation, super IP, cast, and publicity intervention are all empty talk.

“You must have the urge to create. You can’t take filming as a job. Only with all your enthusiasm and all your hard work can you make a good work.” “The Gate of Rebirth” took two full years from the script change to the shooting and production. From Yang Dong’s point of view, sometimes slow is fast. Only by doing enough in the early stage, having the confidence in the shooting, and calmly in the later stage, and creating with the spirit of a craftsman, can there be good works.

“Silk Road Connects the World, Light and Shadow e Fuzhou” Fuzhou Internet Film and Television Forum was held in Fuzhou.Photo by Long Min

Diversified development calls for more innovation

Different from the traditional film and television industry, the development of Internet technology has brought new demands from different circles and user groups, which also calls for a more diversified development of the online film and television industry.

In the view of well-known producer Jin Hui, the emergence of the mini-series of “the sparrow is small but has all the internal organs” is the result of the development of the Internet film and television industry. Heavy rhythm, strong emotions, both plot and emotion, with the increasing influence of the market, the user group is getting wider and wider, and more and richer types of mini-series are about to emerge.

“The future of Internet film and television must be the survival of the fittest. I believe that the future of Internet film and television will become better and better and produce more and more high-quality products.” In this context, Ren Tianye hopes that he can slow down and learn more about it. Characters, experience scripts and characters, riding on this “east wind”, keep working hard and struggling.

“Creators and recipients must have an unimpeded channel, real data, and fair account sharing to encourage correct production methods.” You Xiaogang believes that returning to the normal law, each performs its own duties and plays their role. Yes, the audience can choose what they like to watch according to their likes and dislikes, and good works will come out naturally.

At the event, the guests analyzed and predicted the future development of the online film and television industry. They all said that the online film and television industry is still in the early stage of industry development. With the support of relevant government departments at all levels and the strong support of industry organizations and platforms, the future development It will continue to improve and encourage more creators to join the Internet film and television industry.

It is reported that the event aims to enhance the influence of the Silk Road International Film Festival, promote the recovery and development of the Fuzhou film and television market, promote the construction of Fuzhou’s urban film industry, strive to create a new highland for the film and television industry, and contribute to the healthy development of the Internet film and television industry.