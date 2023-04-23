INEZONA – First song “Midnight Circle” from the upcoming album

INEZONA release their first single “Midnight Circle” from the upcoming album “Heartbeat” together with ZATROKREV frontman Frederyk Rotter!

“Midnight Circle” is the name of the first single It has SINS forthcoming album “Heartbeat” – visually stunning, spherical and timeless, as we know it from the multi-instrumentalist and singer.

The song, created in collaboration with ZATROKREV frontman Frederyk Rotter, is an ode to life, its finiteness and death at the same time and fills the sometimes oppressive emptiness with timeless musical magic. While the voices of Ines Brodbeck and Frederyk Rotter merge in a harmonious, velvety unison on the spherical carpet of sound, drone guitars, penetrating screams and psychedelic guitar solos set an impressive counterpoint, symbolizing the lightness and heaviness of being at the same time.

A few words from Folk Radio UK about INEZONA’s new single:



„While Sullivan features on the forthcoming album Heartbeat (out on 30th June via Czar of Crickets), the first single, Midnight Circle, a collaboration with Frederyk Rotter of the Swiss-based metal band Zatokrev, has a very different feel, a hint at Brodbeck’s desire to explore and progress her sound beyond the boundaries of genre. After hearing this new single, I’m left in no doubt that great things are to follow and that Heartbeat may well prove to be one of her most exciting albums to date.“



https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2023/04/video-inezona-frederyk-rotter-midnight-circle/

About INEZONA:

INEZONA aka Ines Brodbeck has been on the international music scene for many years. The singer, percussionist and guitarist recorded her first solo album “Now” in 2017 in the Arizona desert with Gabriel Sullivan (XIXA) and musicians from Calexico, Bob Dylan, Neko Case and Giant Sand and traced her Latin American roots. She found a soul mate in Sullivan, and “Now” became a symbol and the beginning of a creative liaison.

When Sullivan was in Switzerland in 2019, the two went to Basel’s One Drop Studio with Inezona’s musicians Fabian Gisler (bass, synthesizer) and Eric Gut (drums, percussion) and worked on songs that had accompanied Inezona for a long time. Produced by Ines, Gabriel and Eric Gut, the harmonically and rhythmically highly complex tracks on «Heartbeat» line up smoothly and elegantly like a constantly flowing stream and testify to the great musical ability of everyone involved.

The new album, Heartbeat, will be released on June 30th, 2023 via Czar Of Crickets Productions.

Pre-order “Heartbeat” on CD:

https://www.czarshop.com/product/inezona-heartbeat/

Pre-save “Heartbeat” on any streaming platform:

https://orcd.co/62k96bk

Band-Links:

The post INEZONA – First song “Midnight Circle” from the upcoming album appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

