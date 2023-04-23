I go to the Reformhaus® for that

ipanema2c stages an attention-grabbing POS campaign

Existing values ​​in a surprising look: The new Reformhaus® motifs come from ipanema2c

The cooperation between ipanema2c and the ReformAlliance continues. From spring 2023, numerous POS activities are planned for over 500 Reformhaus® in Germany and Austria. The first motifs communicate the topic of natural cosmetics and will start in April. With a surprising look, the year-round campaign focuses on the qualitative and psychological added value that shopping at Reformhaus® offers today. At the same time, numerous digital measures are taking place. More information: ipanema2c.de

The Reformhaus® brand is agile and dynamic.

“Nowadays, meaningful and sustainable shopping is not a question of personal perspective, but is becoming more and more a matter of course for society,” explains Ralf Andereya, Managing Director Concept & Creation at ipanema2c. The agile and dynamic reorientation with which the ReformAlliance – RAL for short – has been developing the Reformhaus® brand since it was founded relies on existing values ​​in terms of content, which are visually reinterpreted. The claim “That’s why I go to the Reformhaus®” confirms existing customers and addresses the motives of potential new customers in the same way. The campaign presents this in an activating manner and thus complements existing product campaigns.

Topic-focused marketing becomes a sustainable success factor.

Overarching health food themes are planned for the following months, which will be used at the POS to shape the brand and will also attract new attention from RAL members via digital channels. “All Reformhaus® products contain the lived brand claim as well as the attitude and promise of performance of our well-trained Reformhaus® employees,” says ReformAlliance Managing Director Dirk Stolpmann, pointing out the strategic approach of topic-focused marketing. The members of the RAL see this as the central factor for long-term success. Due to its special history, the Reformhaus® is more credible than its competitors: The brand has been proving its quality since 1887 with a unique range and lives and breathes sustainable professional advice at the POS. As a sender, the Reformhaus® acts as a seal of quality for its customers, which they can rely on in the future – more than ever. Further information: ipanema2c.de

