Infected Rain – The Devil’s Dozen – Live Album Review

Infected Rain – The Devil’s Dozen
Origin: Republic of Moldova (Moldova)
Release: 14.04.2023
Label: Napalm Records
Genre: Progressive Modern Metal
Does anyone remember the streaming concerts that wanted to add a touch of live atmosphere during the corona pandemic? This format was controversial at the time.
Die Shooting Stars von Infected Rain also played an “online concert” in November 2021, which is now being released as a BluRay and live album. And the Moldovans prove us too The Devil’s Dozenthat professionally recorded live performances – even without an audience – aren’t the worst thing that could happen to metal fans.
Fizzy Harmony
The live performance lasts a good hour and a half and is practically a cross-section of all the band’s creative phases and albums. hit like Me Against You or Orphan Soul are represented as well as numbers from the last studio album and some live rarities. In short: the band thought of something with the set list and wanted to offer their fans something exciting.
Apparently the Moldovans have a singer Lena Scissorhands the linchpin of events as well as the anchor of media attention. The frontwoman clearly stands out, which is due to her voice and her eye-catching look. But the other band members also impress with their musical precision and their organic interplay. And that’s exactly what’s on The Devil’s Dozen particularly clear – these musicians harmonize and know how to create metal in a modern and at the same time progressive form.
energy from within
Although there is no audience to applaud them, the combo is very playful and tries to transport their energy into the living room or music system at home. This works surprisingly well, both in the pure audio version and with moving images as a BluRay.
Pulling that energy out of yourself without having someone to interact with isn’t that easy. If you don’t believe that, you can try to do a circle pit yourself at home. Infected Rain In any case, they create something that only a few bands have managed to do in the era of streaming concerts: create an authentic atmosphere.
The Devil’s Dozen is therefore on the one hand a reminder of a time that no music fan would ever wish to go back. On the other hand, it is also proof that bands who act professionally and enjoy playing can also make a virtue out of necessity. Then what Infected Rain presenting us here is just a lot of fun and doesn’t get boring even after listening to or watching it several times.
Conclusion
The progressive modern metal of Infected Rain works better live than on a studio album – and The Devil’s Dozen provides the definitive proof of this. The band rocks, sings and fights their way through a varied set, captivating not only their fans but all friends of modern heaviness with a penchant for distinctive melodies. Strong performance by a strong band!
Line Up
Lena Scissorhands – vocals
Vadim Ozhog
Sergey Babici – Guitars
Vladimir Babici – Bass
Eugene Voluta – drums
Tracklist
01. Pendulum
02. Mold
03. Endless Stairs
04. Black Gold
05. Serendipity
06. Dead Mannequin
07. Passerby
08. Lure
09. Storm
10. Stop Waiting
11. Dancing Alone
12. Me Against You
13. Enslaved By A Dream
14. Judgemental Trap
15. Freaky Carnival
16. Fool The Gravity
17. Orphan Soul
18. Peculiar Kind Of Sanity
19. The Earth Mantra
20. Sweet, Sweet Lies
21. Taphephobia
