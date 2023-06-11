Inmate recaptured after jailbreak in Texas

PLAINVIEW, Texas (AP) — Authorities on Sunday recaptured an inmate who had escaped from a West Texas jail by climbing a fence, officials said.

Trent Thompson, 22, was found about 250 miles (440 kilometers) from the West Texas jail where he was being held, the state’s Department of Criminal Justice said.

Thompson had last been seen at Plainview’s Formby Unit at about 11:14 p.m. Saturday, the agency said. He was captured at about 11:15 am Sunday in Coleman, southeast of Plainview.

Authorities suspect Thompson climbed over the fence and stole a vehicle, said Amanda Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Thompson had been convicted of robbery in Taylor County and Coleman County, as well as assault in Coleman County, the agency said. His release date was 2052.

He will now be charged with jailbreak, prison officials said Sunday.

Last year, a grandfather and his four grandchildren — ranging in age from 11 to 18 — were murdered on their ranch in central Texas by a convicted murderer who had escaped from a prison bus.

The prisoner, Gonzalo Lopez, killed the family about three weeks after his escape. He then stole a truck from the ranch and drove it more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) before being shot down by police.