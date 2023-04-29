inspirations to choose your

Are you choosing furniture for your new home or do you want to up in the living room decor? So, we separate some tips that will help you choose, without mistakes, one of the main pieces of furniture in this environment: the sofa.

With so many options on the market, doubts often arise when buying. After all, what are the main types of sofa? What’s the best model for your decorating style? Do I need to worry about the fabric? But calm down, throughout this article, you will learn what to consider when choosing yours, in addition to checking out some inspirations. Check out!

singing sofa

Also known as an “L sofa”, corner sofas are ideal for those with a large family who enjoy a night of movies or series. Because it offers a lot of space, even in a more compact model, it is also perfect for those who like to receive friends and family at home.

sectional sofa

Are you looking for types of sofas for a modern living room? So, the modular sofa can be a great option to give a more contemporary and sophisticated touch to the environment. This model is made up of modules that allow the sofa to be assembled in different layouts to meet your need.

Retractable sofa

The types of retractable sofa are the most sought after for TV room decoration, because these sofa models provide a lot of comfort to the environment, and it is possible to find basically two types of retractable sofa on the market: the sofa that is retractable and reclining and the sofa that is just retractable.

And here it is important to remember that the types of retractable sofa do not need to be used only in the decoration of large rooms, because knowing how to choose the correct dimensions, they also work as types of sofa for small rooms.

chesterfield sofa

The chesterfield sofa is among those types of living room sofas that easily stand out in the decor, because its main feature is the seat and backrest with a tufted finish that provides a very charming touch of elegance to the space.

And contrary to what many people think, the types of chesterfield sofas do not only need to be used in the decoration of sophisticated rooms, as they are great for bringing more personality to a simple room or even to complement the decor of an industrial style room.

armless sofa

If you have little space, another alternative is to invest in a sofa without an arm, as you get a lighter result and a feeling of spaciousness for a compact room. In addition, this model also gives a more contemporary touch to the space, especially if it has a cleaner design, characterized by straighter lines and pastel colors.

Sofa bed

Modern home decor and interior of a domestic living room with furniture

Investing in multifunctional furniture is ideal for those looking to assemble a versatile and compact space. The sofa bed when opened, the furniture turns into a bed, but when closed it looks like a normal sofa. A tip is before buying your sofa, take measurements so that the furniture is open so as not to affect the movement of people in the environment.

retro sofa

The retro sofa type is characterized by having some traces of antique furniture, but with a modern touch. A very common model in current decorations are those with a toothpick foot and a colorful fabric to add even more charm and beauty to your living room.

What to consider when choosing a sofa

Now that you know what the main types of sofa are, before buying it is worth considering some points. This is because it is necessary that the furniture meets your needs, harmonizes with the style of your room and, of course, provides comfort and warmth. Here are some important factors:

Environment Size: to choose a type of sofa that fits in your living room;

to choose a type of sofa that fits in your living room; Tissue : easy to maintain and clean, as well as visual comfort;

: easy to maintain and clean, as well as visual comfort; decoration style : it needs to match and harmonize with the rest of the decoration of the environment;

: it needs to match and harmonize with the rest of the decoration of the environment; Comfort: it’s not just about aesthetics that you live, right? Invest in a model that, in addition to being beautiful, is also comfortable if you want to lie down all day marathoning a series.

Choose the ideal sofa for your new home

