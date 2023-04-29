Indoor farming: Energy storage systems enable decentralized supply

MABEWO AG – energy solution

Decentralized self-sufficiency in agriculture: A perfect symbiosis of renewable energy and sustainable food production? Opportunities for agriculture and the energy transition – contribution to the discussion by Jörg Trübl, MABEWO AG Board of Directors, Küssnacht am Rigi, Switzerland.

In recent years, the decentralization of agricultural production has become increasingly important. The shift from industrial to sustainable agriculture is seen by many as an important step towards a better future. The strengthening of regional and decentralized agricultural production is an important aspect in order to ensure the supply of healthy and sustainable food.

Indoor farming as a promising future for agriculture

Indoor farming is also playing an increasingly important role. These are special facilities in which fruit, vegetables or even herbs and spices can be grown under controlled conditions. Unlike traditional outdoor cultivation, indoor farming is independent of weather conditions and seasons. In addition, the use of pesticides and fertilizers is reduced or can be completely dispensed with. Indoor farming is therefore an interesting alternative to conventional farming and offers many possibilities.

Benefits of indoor farming

Controlled conditions

Independence from weather conditions and seasons

Reduced use or avoidance of pesticides and fertilizers

More efficient cultivation methods

Lower water requirement

Reduction of the transport route through decentralized production

Pesticides and fertilizers can be reduced in indoor farming or eliminated altogether, ensuring more sustainable and healthier food production. Transport routes are also reduced or even eliminated through local production, which leads to further reductions in environmental pollution.

In agriculture, there is also growing demand for photovoltaic systems for generating energy, agricultural and solar solutions, so to speak. European agricultural companies are looking for an autonomous power and energy supply as a sustainable source of energy. Ideas range from photovoltaic systems on farmland, which, for example, simultaneously serve to generate electricity and provide shade for plants, to self-sufficient indoor farming systems. A symbiosis between renewable energy and sustainable food production is planned. The combination of food and energy production not only offers ecological and economic advantages, but also new business models for agricultural businesses are created by feeding it into the power grid. On the one hand, photovoltaic systems can be financed from the income from the production of food, on the other hand, the excess electricity generated can be fed into the public grid and sold.

Power generation and crop cultivation, a promising combination

The expansion of renewable energies has arrived in agriculture and cannot be implemented without the rapid expansion of photovoltaics. Solar energy has come into focus in agriculture for the energy turnaround as decentralized energy generation with value creation potential. The dual use of agricultural land for food and electricity production is obvious. Compared to PV systems on roofs, open-space solar systems have the advantage of mobility, they follow the course of the sun and thus achieve a yield gain of up to 20 percent. Elevated photovoltaic systems continue to allow arable use, because the crops below receive enough sunlight. Research is being carried out on further advantages of a roof using higher-level photovoltaic modules when cultivating special crops such as herbs, wine, fruit and berries, and whether these solar roofs can replace conventional protective devices, in particular the foil protection tunnel.

Agri-Solar: Decentralized energy generation – sustainable power generation and crop cultivation

Agricultural scientists regard indoor farming concepts as alternative and supplementary methods to classic agriculture, which score with the advantages of space-saving, seasonal independence and guaranteed growth under controlled conditions. The main disadvantage discussed is the high energy consumption of the systems. But experts see advantages in farms that produce their own electricity using photovoltaic systems. The combination of classic agriculture with indoor farming and the decentralized expansion of renewable energy offers a promising option for establishing sustainable food production. By integrating renewable energies, ecological and economic advantages can also be achieved. The idea of ​​such a symbiosis between PV modules on the field and food production is promising and definitely feasible. It is to be hoped that the idea will spread further and become an integral part of farming.

FAQs:

What are the advantages of indoor farming compared to traditional farming?

Indoor farming offers many advantages over traditional farming. Because of the controlled conditions, harvests can be achieved in a short time and without much dependence on weather conditions or seasons. The cultivation methods are also very efficient and use less water than traditional outdoor cultivation. In addition, indoor farming offers the possibility of reducing or eliminating the use of pesticides and fertilizers, thus enabling more sustainable and healthier food production.

How can indoor farming be combined with renewable energies?

Indoor farming can be combined with renewable energy by deploying PV panels on the farmland. On the one hand, the generated energy can be used for the indoor farming system itself and, on the other hand, it can be fed into the public grid. In this way, the indoor farming system can make a valuable contribution to the energy transition and benefit at the same time.

Is the technology for combining indoor farming and renewable energy already available?

Yes, indoor farming systems have already been successfully combined with renewable energies in various pilot projects. The technology is already available and can be further developed and improved in the future. However, much remains to be done to realize the vision of sustainable food and energy production.

MABEWO AG stands for sustainability. “Make a better world” invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to solve the greatest challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. Mr Jörg Trübl is a qualified environmental engineer and has over 20 years of practical business experience in corporate management as a consultant, coach and CEO of SMEs in Europe.

