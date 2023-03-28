Facing today’s audiences, especially young audiences, we expand the performance space of classic works, integrate the fighting spirit of “Life” into contemporary expressions, and inspire the younger generation

Recently, the TV series “The Road to Life” is being broadcast on CCTV. “The Road to Life” is adapted from Lu Yao’s classic novella “Life”. Through the ups and downs of Gao Jialin’s fate, it shows the story of young people’s perseverance and struggle in the face of difficulties and setbacks.

More than 40 years ago, “Life” influenced many people. The protagonist Gao Jialin loves reading, which allows him to see the world outside the valley. He is unwilling to repeat his parents’ “face to the loess and back to the sky” and wants to change. Gao Jialin’s ups and downs in life form the main body of the story. He firmly believes in the power of knowledge and that there is hope in pursuit. Thousands of readers shared joys and sorrows with Gao Jialin, and were also moved by his tenacity and rise.

No matter which era we live in, everyone may face the “Gao Jialin problem”. How to find your own way when encountering setbacks? The TV series “Road of Life” continues the thinking of “Life”, hoping to make an answer that is in line with the current social reality.

Adapting classic works should not only pay tribute to the past, but also be rooted in the present. If Gao Jialin 40 years ago was in the present age, how would he solve new life topics? This is not a simple continuation. On the premise of respecting the spiritual connotation, character relationship and character positioning of the original work, we expanded the story of “Life”, allowing Gao Jialin’s fate line to continue to the new era, and enriching the story of his encounters in Xintiandi after he walked out of the mountain village and into the city. new challenges. Facing today’s audiences, especially young audiences, we expand the performance space of classic works, integrate the fighting spirit of “Life” into contemporary expressions, and inspire the younger generation.

To adapt classic works, we must not only respect the original works, but also pay attention to transformation. Compared with novels, TV dramas have their own expressive characteristics. To put the text on the screen, audio-visual conversion is required. For this reason, we conceived for a long time, made a lot of landscape preparations, and worked hard to do every detail of creation. In order to reproduce the historical reality, we built county towns, villages and cave dwellings in the 1980s; the costumes and props of the actors in the play are all old and second-hand goods purchased from the homes of fellow villagers, such as bicycles, cameras, farm tools, furniture… …All of this is to faithfully reproduce the social scene at that time in front of the audience.

“Life” is a classic work of realism. The value of classics lies in penetrating the years and reaching people’s hearts. As a work of literature and art, “The Road to Life” hopes to record the times and inspire the future while paying tribute to the classics. Whether it is Gao Jialin’s generation back then or today’s younger generation, they are all walking on their own path of life, seeking better changes and a better tomorrow. Everyone’s future lies under their own feet. (Yan Jiangang)

Original article link: http://www.news.cn/comments/20230328/ac770b90bf594acc887c8667c0bc9d92/c.html

Responsible Editor: Gao Xuejing