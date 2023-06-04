Installation by the Campana brothers brings a dreamlike atmosphere to a residential in São Paulo

3 minutes to read

Estúdio Campana surprises with a new artistic installation in a residential building in São Paulo. Inaugurated on May 11, the piece is the second work by the Campana brothers to occupy a residential environment.

Campana Brothers. Image: Bob Wolfenson

Estúdio Campana is a studio founded in 1984 by the brothers Fernando (1961-2022) and Humberto (1953) Campana. Recognized as iconic architects and important design professionals, their work is deeply rooted in Brazilian culture and traditions. The duo transform everyday materials into noble pieces with an abundance of colors and creative mixtures and have been internationally recognized for decades for their furniture design and intriguing pieces.

Since the beginning of the century, they have worked in collaboration with different brands and industries, combining craftsmanship, sustainable production practices and advanced technology, producing limited editions that are part of the permanent collections of renowned cultural institutions around the world.

However, this time, the work occupies JFL125 Living, a high-end residential condominium that seeks to offer a modern design, sophisticated finishes and a strong focus on infrastructure to meet the most diverse needs of residents that guarantee a better quality of life, aiming at the leisure and living areas.

Installation, Campana Studio. Image: Fernando Laszlo

The unpublished work is the adaptation of a collage by Fernando Campana. Made from the tile technique, the ceramic panel reveals a dreamlike landscape with an impressive 7.7 meters high and 6 meters wide. The work is composed of two species of carnivorous plants, Dionaea muscipula Ellis and Drosera Capensis. Approximately 1,800 ceramic tiles have been painstakingly individually painted in shades of blue on white, resulting in a captivating composition.

In an interview for Gazeta do Povo, Humberto Campana reveals: “It is It is a great challenge to carry out large-scale projects with a high public reach, especially in urban centers like São Paulo, as people will have the chance to interact with our work on a daily basis, and in different ways, depending on their pace of life. A mural with a surreal, contemporary theme, executed in such a handcrafted and permanent way, is something rare nowadays”.

The work highlights the ability of the Campana to combine tradition and contemporaneity by rescuing characteristics of the colonial period in an innovative way. The work is completed with three swings in the environment that invite the public to enjoy a break and contemplation in the bustling city of São Paulo.

Environment integrated into the installation in the JFL 125 building. Image: Fernando Laszlo

Giovanna Gregório is a graduate student in Art: History, Criticism and Curatorship at PUC-SP. Independent researcher and critic.

