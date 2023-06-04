China: 19 people died as a result of landslides

Sichuan: 19 people died and 5 people went missing as a result of a landslide in Sichuan province of China. A landslide occurred in a mountainous area near the city of Lishan in the south of Sichuan province. 14 people died in the landslide while 5 people went missing.

A mudslide hit a riverside village in a mountainous area 240 km from Chengdu, the capital of China‘s Sichuan province, destroying 60 houses.

The landslide occurred after continuous rains in the area. According to the Department of Meteorology, the city of Lishan was under heavy rain for two or three days. Earlier in August 2019, at least 13 people were killed and 14 were missing due to typhoon ‘Lekmya’ in the southern province of Zhejiang, China.

Hundreds of houses were destroyed and trees were uprooted by the typhoon that hit the coastal region of China. Also in 2015, 20 houses were destroyed by landslides in the Chinese province of Xi’an, while 7 people were killed.