In Institute there is no time for regrets. There is a need to win again to straighten the course. After the defeat on Friday against Platense by 1-0, on the hour and with Jorge Carranza as a figure, Gloria will receive Vélez this Tuesday from 9:30 p.m., in one of the games that will start the eleventh date of the Professional League . The match will be played at the Monumental de Alta Córdoba stadium, will be refereed by Silvio Trucco and televised by TNT Sports.

Instituto is bad: after the great 3-1 triumph against Boca, at La Bombonera, the team lost to Talleres and Platense 3-0 and 1-0, respectively, which is why they need to add three more to climb in the table. table and not have to worry about the relegation averages. What’s more, it is the first time that there have been two consecutive defeats in the 50 games that Lucas Bovaglio’s cycle has taken.

Ricardo Gareca’s Vélez drew level with Defensa y Justicia (0-0) and Banfield (3-3), but footballingly they have shown a very different version from the one that caused the dismissal of Alexander Medina.

Modifications

Instituto goes through the most difficult stage of a score change. The 0-3 against Talleres determined it like this, since they played a strange, dizzying game, without an order to attack (he made one too many or rushed), with a lousy setback on each counterattack, losing marks on stopped balls and on the verge of stay with one less

Franco Watson for Braian Cuello (he also had a fever) was “the” bet for the game with Platense, since the rest of the team was the same and lasted 60 minutes until Lucas Albertengo entered. Then Oscar Garrido, Axel Rodríguez, Roberto Bochi and Jonathan Bay entered (Gabriel Graciani, Adrián Martínez, Gastón Lódico and Santiago Rodríguez left), but high school football did not pick up, the figure was Carranza and, on top of that, it fell around hour 1 -0.

“We had 15 minutes of the first half, nothing more. We could have lost it before and we lost it in the last one, from one side. It was the weakest game of the 10 dates ”, Bovaglio was honest.

For this match, Bovaglio will not have “Maravilla” Martínez, who reached the fifth warning, which is why Axel Rodríguez or Albertengo himself could start from the beginning. There could also be a change at the back: Joaquín Varela or Ezequiel Parnisari have chances to relieve Leonel Mosevich.

“El Tigre” has in mind to repeat the formation of Vélez that equalized 3 to 3 against “Taladro”, although he can already count on José Florentín, who was sent off late in the match against Defense and Justice. If Gareca arranges his entry, it would be Elías Cabrera who would leave the team.

But at the last moment Walter Bou suffered the loss, who did not travel with the delegation from Vélez to Córdoba.

Probable formations

Institute: Jorge Carranza; Giuliano Cerato, Leonel Mosevich or Joaquín Varela or Ezequiel Parnisari, Fernando Alarcón and Sebastián Corda; Nicolás Linares, Gastón Lodico, Gabriel Graciani and Franco Watson; Santiago Rodríguez and Axel Rodríguez or Lucas Albertengo. DT: Lucas Bovaglio.

Velez Sarsfield: Leonardo Burian; Tomás Guidara, Diego Godín, Miguel Brizuela and Francisco Ortega; Christian Ordóñez and José Florentín or Elías Cabrera; Gianluca Prestianni, Lucas Pratto and Lucas Janson; Abiel Osorio. DT: Ricardo Garcia.

Hour: 21.30.

21.30. TV: TNT Sports.

TNT Sports. Basketball court: Institute of Cordoba.

Institute of Cordoba. Referee: Silvio Makeup.

Silvio Makeup. WAS: Nazareno Arasa.