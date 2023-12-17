Integrated Film and Television Education: Shaping the Hearts of Young Students

Exploration of film and television education in a long-established theater in Shanghai

China Youth Daily·China Youth Daily reporter Wang Yidi

Writing scripts, making movies, acting in movies, designing and making costumes and props… these jobs that seem far away from people’s daily lives have now been integrated into the study life of primary and secondary school students in Jiading District, Shanghai.

In the Jiading District Primary and Secondary School Film Culture Week, which ended not long ago, primary and secondary students from five schools in Jiading District walked on the red carpet with their original micro-film works. These micro-film works are all performed by students in script writing, props and costume design, photography and storyboard design, directing and acting. They are the “Little Coffee Series Film Education” launched by Jiading Film Theater under the guidance of the Jiading District Education Bureau. The fruitful results of the project.

Wu Chaofeng, deputy general manager of Jiading Film Theater, said that this “breaking circle” film and television education exploration not only opened the artistic door of film enlightenment to more primary and secondary school students, but also injected vitality and vitality into the theater. It is a passionate “two-way rush.”

In recent years, Jiading District has established 25 film education base schools and 20 film education off-campus practice bases. Through diversified film and television education paths, it integrates film and television resources with “big ideological and political courses” and subject education to explore film and television education. New model for people.

Use movies to shape your heart and take the “big ideological and political lessons” in movies

Every Friday afternoon, one of the classrooms at the Shanghai Experimental School of the Chinese Academy of Sciences serves as the film and television base for the students. From studying film history to completing an original short film of their own, for them, this is the practice base for “little people,” more like a “parallel time and space”, allowing them to immerse themselves in another character and embark on a spiritual journey of light and shadow.

In recent weeks, Xu Xibei, a sixth-grade student at the school, has been filming the short film “The Case of the Resurrection of the Strange Candle” starring Xu Xibei. He rushes to the “Little Coffee Filmmaking” class every Friday after school.

Xu Xibei is good at screenwriting and also likes acting, and his creative inspiration comes from life. “My mother usually takes me to watch movies and plays. From the actors’ stories, I can more intuitively and three-dimensionally feel the profound meaning that the works want to convey to us, and some of them cannot be learned in textbooks.”

“Based on the background of educating students in a scientific spirit at the Shanghai Experimental School of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, we used a magnesium re-ignition incident in a chemical laboratory as the main line and ran through the students’ reasoning process.” Xu Xiaoli, born in the 1980s, is a special director of Jiading Film Theater and has participated in ” Xiaoka Series Film Education” activity has been held for nearly two years, and he is responsible for teaching and guiding students to shoot micro-films.

He was impressed by the resilience and spirituality the students displayed while making the film.

Last summer, students from Chengzhong Road Primary School in Jiading District adapted a micro-film “Red Alumni Shen Jinsheng” based on the revolutionary deeds of their alumnus Mr. Shen Jinsheng. The micro-film mainly tells the story of Shen Jinsheng, the first secretary of the Jiading County Committee of the Communist Party of China and the leader of the “Five Resistance” riots. He determined since childhood, led the farmers to carry out the “Five Resistance” movement as an adult to overthrow the oppression of the local tyrants and evil gentry, and finally died heroically.

“The students spent just 6 days in the summer camp to complete script creation, costume and prop production, live performance shooting and other work.” Xu Xiaoli said that one scene at that time was a farmer played by a student lying on the ground and being beaten with a whip by a wealthy man. Under the scorching sun and in the scorching heat of more than 40 degrees Celsius, the student spent two hours on this single shot in order to achieve the performance effect.

“The film uses contrasting techniques to present the poor life of people in the old era and the stable and happy learning environment of modern students in the camera, allowing the audience to intuitively feel the hard-won modern happy life. I think this is the most intuitive patriotic education. “Xu Xiaoli said that film shooting is a job that cultivates people’s comprehensive abilities and tempers their will. He hopes that students will become more courageous and accumulate more experience.

Liang Xiaofeng, chief of the Moral Education Section of the Jiading District Education Bureau, said that Shanghai is the birthplace of Chinese film and has profound red film and television resources and film and television education traditions. Jiading District has tapped into its red resources and jointly carried out various film and television education activities with Jiading Movie Theater such as “Little Coffee Talks Movies”, “Little Coffee Makes Movies”, “Little Coffee Creates Movies” and “Film and Television Theme Study” to guide young students to live a good life. The first button. “These life-oriented and situational practical activities allow students to step into red movies, experience red history, and continue the red blood.”

“Shadow” leads growth and explores the integration of disciplines and film

“Excellent film and television works are like vivid textbooks.” Liu Hongjia, vice president of Shanghai Experimental School of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the school integrates film and television education into the curriculum system and school characteristics, explores the integration mechanism of film and television education and curriculum reform, and develops Science and technology innovation courses cultivate students’ life aspirations of serving the country through science and technology.

“We were pleasantly surprised to find that when film and television education enters campuses, films are endowed with more educational possibilities and release greater educational value.” Liu Hongjia said, for example, in Chinese classes, the film “Deng Jiaxian” was used to study related Texts include learning the production of technological movie props in the labor and technology class, learning the dubbing and foley of technological movies in the English class, learning the basics of technological film makeup in the art class, and conducting teaching based on the film “One Belt, One Road” in the ethics and rule of law class.

“By using film and television activities as a carrier to convey knowledge or values, it will have a subtle and silent effect.” Since launching film and television education activities, Liu Hongjia has clearly felt that students’ behavioral habits and values ​​​​are shaped to the accumulation of social experience, etc. improvements in aspects. “The combination of ‘hard-core’ science and ‘soft’ art can create different sparks.”

For seventh-grade student Du Aili, participating in the filming and screenwriting process of the micro-film “Misunderstanding” allowed her to see a more diverse and microscopic world. For example, when writing a script, you need to write out the character’s tone, expression, and even pauses.

“Through the delicate techniques of film shooting, I can feel the fuller and more three-dimensional characters beyond the textbooks, and I can also understand the characters’ psychological state and behavior in more detail through script writing.” Du Aili said.

She once watched the movie “Poetry and Truth” with her classmates and was deeply moved by the film. This is the name of Goethe’s memoirs, and it is also a book that Yan Dongsheng, a scientist, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, loves very much.

“Yan Dongsheng’s name shines as brightly as the crystals he developed, playing a pioneering role in our country’s inorganic materials industry. I want to practice patriotism and science with practical actions, although I am only a teenager and will not shine like a scientist. Achievements, but I can also keep walking and chase the light.” Du Aili said at the “Little Movie Criticism” event.

From “watching the excitement” to “watching the door”, the students’ aesthetic ability and film and television literacy have been improved. These are the things that give their teacher, Shan Chang, a second-year graduate student majoring in drama at Shanghai Normal University, the most fulfilling.

