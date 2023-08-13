Longjiang Private Economy Stepping Up to Aid in Flood Prevention and Relief Work

Private Enterprises in Heilongjiang Province Donate 5.3 Million Yuan for Flood Relief Efforts

In response to the recent heavy rainfall and subsequent floods in parts of Heilongjiang Province, private enterprises and entrepreneurs have stepped up to support flood control and disaster relief efforts. According to unofficial statistics, as of August 11, the provincial federations of industry and commerce, chambers of commerce, and private enterprises at all levels have donated a total of 5.3 million yuan towards flood prevention and relief work.

The Heilongjiang Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce has been at the forefront of this initiative, urging chambers of commerce and private economic personnel to take immediate action and contribute to flood prevention and relief efforts. The provincial federation called on private enterprises to demonstrate a sense of responsibility and actively participate in flood control while prioritizing their own safety.

Numerous private enterprises have responded, donating funds, supplies, and other essential items. Beijing Zhongshou Huaao Group, a vice-chairman enterprise of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce, donated more than 200,000 yuan worth of rice, flour, soybean oil, mineral water, and medicines to the severely affected town of Shancheng in Shuangcheng District. Harbin Kaina Technology Co., Ltd., another vice-chairman enterprise, donated 100,000 yuan in cash to support flood control efforts in Wuchang City.

Heilongjiang’s private entrepreneurs have also shown their commitment to helping those affected by the floods. Zhang Fang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce and chairman of Heliang Agriculture Group, organized the production and delivery of materials worth 457,000 yuan to the affected people in Wuchang City.

The leadership teams of the Harbin Federation of Industry and Commerce and Mudanjiang Federation of Industry and Commerce have taken the lead in supporting flood prevention and disaster relief efforts. They have mobilized member companies and donated over one million yuan in materials and cash to the disaster-stricken areas. They have also organized the distribution of essential items such as food and water to affected towns and villages.

Additionally, the Provincial Youth Private Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce and various affiliated chambers of commerce have actively responded to the call for support. They have organized donations of supplies and provided emergency assistance to flood prevention and relief efforts.

The solidarity and support from private enterprises, entrepreneurs, and chambers of commerce across Heilongjiang Province have made a significant impact in mitigating the effects of the floods. Their contributions highlight the crucial role that private enterprises play in disaster response and the overall development of the province.

As the flood relief efforts continue, the Heilongjiang Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce and affiliated chambers of commerce are continuing to encourage donations and support from the private sector. They recognize the importance of a united effort and the collective responsibility to assist those affected by the floods and ensure their well-being and safety.

