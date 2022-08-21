Original title: Interpretation of women’s difficulties in the workplace

“The willows are dark and the flowers are bright, the twists and turns have turned, the family is good, the career is there, I believe that You Xiaozhu, who is in parallel time and space, will get better and better.”

On the evening of August 16, when the actor Ma Su wrote this text on the social platform, but a few hours later, the “You Xiaozhu” she mentioned will usher in the story in the witness of thousands of viewers. The ending, let this life draw a happy and worth looking forward end.

That night, the film and television drama “Second Embrace” ushered in the closing night. After going through all the family chores, career lows, and forbearance in marriage, Ma Su played the role of You Xiaozhu, who is finally in the In ordinary life, I found my next direction and the courage to keep going.

When a woman is constantly making concessions for her husband’s career and facing her daughter’s psychological problems and the pressure of her family to buy a house, how should she balance the conflict between the family and the workplace? When she encounters a sudden illness, how can she withstand the test of illness and protect the family she cares about? In “The Second Embrace”, You Xiaozhu’s growth along the way also reflects the epitome of many women in the workplace. Just as the show ended, Ma Su accepted an exclusive interview with the cover news and talked about the behind-the-scenes moments of playing this role.

Four urban women, four working mothers, and four intimate relationships, the stories shown in the film and television drama “Second Embrace” can be said to depict the growth process of urban women from different perspectives. As one of the main characters in the play, Ma Su’s You Xiaozhu, although not the most tortuous and bizarre, nor the most perfect and powerful character, touched the pain points of many audiences, especially women in the workplace.

He took care of all the family chores without complaint, and was asked to pick up his mother-in-law who came from afar at important workplaces. The husband is a “hands-off shopkeeper” and doesn’t understand his hard work at all… In the camera, Ma Su first appeared on stage. It can be said that it has caused a “distressed” voice on the Internet. Such a woman who “goes to the hall and goes to the kitchen” faces a husband who hardly cares about family affairs but still has a good face. Many netizens who are chasing dramas with true feelings are also “angry to the point of pain”.

“When I was reading the script, this line of You Xiaozhu gave me the feeling – ‘Even if life is full of chicken feathers, you have to roll up your sleeves and work hard’.” Although it has been a long time since the shooting days, Ma Su still vividly recalled details about the character. The real texture of You Xiaozhu’s character is also one of the reasons that prompted Ma Su to take over the play, “She is a representative of a certain type of women I can see around me. She is not a full-time wife, and she is also Earn a place for yourself in the workplace. However, life is not so friendly and peaceful, and it is difficult to have the best of both worlds.”

Indeed, as the mainstay of the family, You Xiaozhu not only has to take care of the housework, but also “fight wits and courage” with her screenwriter husband who insists on self-creation; at the same time, in the workplace, she must also do her best to win the living space and let her live. Live for yourself and your family. In the conversion of two different identities, You Xiaozhu struggled to support and tried his best to achieve the ultimate. “It’s a professional lawyer who wants to go to the hall and looks like an elite when going out. It’s a good wife and a good mother who wants to go to the kitchen and come back to rescue at any time. She is a very tough and delicate woman who can hold up half the sky.” Ma Su said . In the plot, in order to provide the family with a more comfortable living environment, You Xiaozhu is able to bend and stretch at work, but her husband is reluctant to let go of his figure, and even the whole family almost "slept on the street" because the contract was signed late. With all these things, the audience who watched the drama also “cannot get angry” and shouted “You Xiaozhu run quickly” on the Internet, hoping that she can break away from the unsatisfactory state of marriage. “I don’t think they are angry, they are more distressed for Xiaozhu.” Speaking of which, Ma Su admitted frankly that he understood You Xiaozhu’s early life attitude in the play, but it was also the existence of these predicaments that imperceptibly contributed to the change of characters. “It’s said that the bottom is rebound. If she doesn’t come back, it may be really hard and collapsed for her in the previous stage, but these also promote her later transformation and growth. There is no absolute good or bad. We are not also with You Xiaozhu. Like, a passerby in this world in a hurry?” “As long as you are still on the road, you will have a second chance to embrace yourself” In You Xiaozhu’s body, although it makes the audience feel “distressed”, the difficulties and entanglements in life that he shows are only the tip of the iceberg in reality. Looking at the whole drama, the four women in the drama staged different levels of life difficulties about love relationships, marriage life, family friendship, work and career, etc. Although they can reflect the difficulties faced by more women in the workplace from multiple dimensions, But if it only stops there, I am afraid that it will not be able to bring the audience to think and learn from. More importantly, the play shows the strength and wisdom of women in solving their predicaments, and may also empathize with audiences who have experienced the same life scenes in the play. In the interview, Ma Su also mentioned this point. She said that apart from the truth, what attracted her most to the play was actually the theme it conveyed. "It focuses on the inspirational growth of women. Women can also have their own names with their own efforts and charm in the family and the workplace. You can start all over again in your life, and you can find yourself again. Make mistakes or find the direction of your life temporarily. It doesn't matter, as long as you are still on the road, you will have a second chance to embrace yourself." "Second Embrace" stills Just like You Xiaozhu in the play, no matter under the pressure of family and workplace, he still strives for a better direction; or in the face of her husband's complaints and helplessness, she still chooses to encourage and understand. Although she seems to have a trivial daily life and an unsatisfactory marital state, she also relies on her own strength to gain the “awakening” as a woman and the “second time” in her life. Embrace”. At the end of the story, she and her husband have withstood the test of illness, and because of this, she has made the other person understand and understand herself better, and manage their family and career better. “For You Xiaozhu, maybe the state of the family and the way of getting along in marriage are a catalyst for her growth. Later, Xiaozhu was suspected of suffering from cancer. Because of this disease, Xiaozhu saw a lot of things clearly and reconsidered her life. The meaning of life, know what is most cherished in the depths of the heart. Because of this disease, her husband Liu Feng has also changed and grown, and the two of them have begun to feel the true feelings of adversity. It is conceivable that You Xiaozhu in parallel time and space Although she will still face a life of chicken feathers, she should be happier and more transparent than before." In the play, You Xiaozhu gained the power to reproduce and move forward, and outside the play, Ma Su also admitted that he also gained happiness through the play. "I got the affirmation from the audience. I am happy to see everyone discussing the plot and You Xiaozhu actively and feeling distressed for You Xiaozhu." "Second Embrace" stills [Dialogue with Ma Su: Intimacy is like drinking water, knowing whether it is warm or cold] Cover news:The introduction of the play mentioned that the plot focuses on analyzing the complex emotions in intimate relationships. How do you see the "intimacy" of the characters in the play, and how do you understand them? Masu:Mutual respect, negotiation and capacity, and common progress are a good intimacy. In fact, the way of getting along like You Xiaozhu and Liu Feng is also a kind of intimate relationship that is common in our lives. One person is “outside the main”, running fast forward regardless, driving the progress and rhythm of the whole family, allowing the other person to have the opportunity to “maintain” and do what he loves in a down-to-earth manner. There are also many cases of growing old and growing old around us. For example, people drink water, and they know whether they are cold or warm. What is a benign intimacy relationship, outsiders say it doesn’t matter, it depends on what close partners think about it. Cover News:Realistic themes, in fact, will be particularly “critical” by the audience, and will often fall into the controversy of “revealing reality” and “selling anxiety”. What do you think of this issue? Masu:Different audiences and groups may see completely different aspects because of different experiences. This is normal. Maybe we didn't feel anxious when we played a certain segment, but maybe the audience's understanding would be different. There is no deliberate balance between these two points in the play, it is to present the setbacks, difficulties and blows that will be encountered in life, and then let everyone see their transformation and growth through wind and rain. Cover news:Now women's group portrait dramas have become a more "blowout" theme in film and television creation. What do you think of the popularity of this kind of theme? Masu:This is actually a good phenomenon. Everyone has begun to pay more attention to women's stories and women's growth. Women also have their own charm and ability, and can have their own position in the workplace and family.

