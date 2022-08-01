Home Entertainment ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Releases New Trailer with Sam Reed’s New Arrangement | Interview with the Vampire
Entertainment

by admin
“Interview with the Vampire”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 2nd, according to foreign media reports, the AMC drama version of “Interview with the Vampire” released a new trailer, “Besides yourself, there is nothing to be afraid of”, which will be broadcast on October 2nd, with a total of 7 episodes throughout the season. .

Sam Reed (“Lost 1971,” “The Railroad”) as Lester the Vampire, Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones,” “Small Town”) as Louis, and Bailey Bass (“Avatar”) Series “Law & Order”) as Claudia and Assad Zaman (“Little Axe”, “Apple Orchard”) as Rashid.

Interview with the Vampire became the first approved series in May last year when AMC took over the rights to Anne Rice’s famous “The Vampire Chronicles” novel series, with Rollin Jones (“Single Poison Mom”). “”Mason Detective”) as the screenwriter & operator, and the development of the entire “Vampire” series is controlled by Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad” “Pentium Age”).

“Interview with the Vampire” was released in 1994, starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, and directed by Neil Jordan, focusing on the love and hate of a group of vampires such as Lester hatred.

