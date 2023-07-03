Into The Vault: Exploring Synth Vault with Tom Wolfe and Triple Spiral Audio

Title: “Tom Wolfe Collaborates with Synth Vault and Triple Spiral Audio for New Kontakt Instrument ‘Into The Vault'”

Renowned musician and producer Tom Wolfe has teamed up with Synth Vault and Triple Spiral Audio to release a groundbreaking Kontakt instrument called “Into The Vault”. This instrument promises to revolutionize the way artists create music.

Synth Vault, known for its exceptional virtual synthesizers, has always been at the forefront of innovation in the music industry. With its vast collection of over 20 software synthesizers including Arturia Pigments, Spectrasonics Omnisphere, and U-he, this collaboration with Tom Wolfe is guaranteed to be a game-changer.

Jaap Visser, the visionary mind behind Triple Spiral Audio, developed Synth Vault as a comprehensive Kontakt instrument. It offers 10 custom patches meticulously crafted by Tom Wolfe, utilizing Kontakt Full v6.7 features such as advanced LFO modulation. The combination of Wolfe’s expertise and the sophisticated capabilities of Kontakt make “Into The Vault” a must-have for any serious musician.

Tom Wolfe’s involvement in “Into The Vault” signifies its remarkable potential. As an accomplished artist and sound designer, Wolfe’s contributions add a unique touch to the already impressive Synth Vault.

The Synth Vault includes Wolfe’s “Into The Vault” as part of its vast collection of software synthesizers. With over 6000 to 500 pages of creative possibilities, it allows artists to explore a diverse range of sounds and unleash their musical genius.

The Synth Vault Archives, established in 2021, further expand its offerings. With 500 presets, including 120 for Arturia Pigments, 120 for Spectrasonics Omnisphere, 40 for U-he Diva, and other popular synths like Serum, Vital, Pendulate, Massive X, and MiniFreak, the Archives provide an impressive selection for producers and music enthusiasts.

Tom Wolfe, known for his contributions to the music industry, is a multi-talented English artist and filmmaker whose work extends beyond sound design. His website tomwolfe.co.uk offers a glimpse into his diverse portfolio, which includes collaborations with Arturia, Kilohearts, and GForce.

Triple Spiral Audio, founded by Jaap Visser in 2017, has quickly gained recognition for its cutting-edge audio tools. The company’s commitment to providing top-quality sounds and samples has attracted a loyal user base. With “Into The Vault” as their latest release, Triple Spiral Audio continues to push the boundaries of innovation in music production.

For more information on “Into The Vault” and other exciting releases from Synth Vault and Triple Spiral Audio, visit https://www.tomwolfe.co.uk/.

This collaboration between Tom Wolfe, Synth Vault, and Triple Spiral Audio is a testament to their commitment to advancing the music industry. With “Into The Vault”, artists can look forward to a new frontier of sound design and creativity.

