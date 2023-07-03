Home » Recognizing the Signs: Understanding the Symptoms of Myocardial Infarction
Health

Recognizing the Signs: Understanding the Symptoms of Myocardial Infarction

by admin
Recognizing the Signs: Understanding the Symptoms of Myocardial Infarction

:
1. American Heart Association. “Heart Attack Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Awareness.” www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/warning-signs-of-a-heart-attack.
2. Mayo Clinic. “Heart Attack.” www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-attack/symptoms-causes/syc-20373106.
3. World Health Organization. “Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs).” www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-(cvds).

See also  Zelensky says no to Pope Francis' mediation: the stalemate in the words of the Ukrainian president and in the cold lines of the Vatican

You may also like

Insect Bite Allergies: Up to 3.6% of Children...

a single dose of “Klotho” improves memory

Miguel Hernández University Requests Suspension of Pre-Registration for...

Understanding and Managing Tingling in the Hand: Causes,...

Living near greenery rejuvenates you by 2 1/2...

The Giardino dei Semplici – Medicina was born...

‘Tongue scraping’ is all the rage: essential if...

Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to...

Chalazion: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

New Mental Health App Aims to Help Men...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy