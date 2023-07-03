Recognizing the Signs: Understanding the Symptoms of Myocardial Infarction

13
:
:
1. American Heart Association. “Heart Attack Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Awareness.” www.heart.org/en/health-topics/heart-attack/warning-signs-of-a-heart-attack.
2. Mayo Clinic. “Heart Attack.” www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/heart-attack/symptoms-causes/syc-20373106.
3. World Health Organization. “Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs).” www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cardiovascular-diseases-(cvds).
See also Zelensky says no to Pope Francis' mediation: the stalemate in the words of the Ukrainian president and in the cold lines of the Vatican