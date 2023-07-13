Introducing Postfelt: A Modern Felt Piano Library by Jon Meyer

Introducing PostFelt: A Modern Twist on the Classic Felt Piano Sound

Renowned musician and composer Jon Meyer has recently unveiled his latest creation – a cutting-edge Kontakt library that redefines the beloved felt piano sound. With its innovative features and immersive layers, PostFelt promises to revolutionize the way musicians and producers explore piano sounds.

The PostFelt library boasts a staggering 8 layers of sound exploration, pushing the boundaries of traditional piano tones. Meyer, known for his meticulous attention to detail, took a bold step in retiring his Meyer felt piano in favor of resampling his cherished Kawai upright piano. This decision allowed for improved dynamics and heightened realism in his compositions. By incorporating a clean non-felt mic signal and blending it with the traditional felt tone, Meyer has given users unparalleled tonal flexibility.

One of the highlights of PostFelt is its Layers section, which introduces additional elements such as Pitch, Reverse, Detune, and Plucked layers. These additions offer musicians and producers a vast array of sonic possibilities, allowing them to create intricate and unique compositions that go beyond the confines of conventional piano sounds.

Furthermore, PostFelt provides an extensive “tuning palette” that includes an array of effects. Musicians can experiment with reverb, delay, chorus, pitch modulation, tape effects, and even an effects layer specifically designed for plucking piano strings with a guitar pick. This feature allows for subtle or intense attack effects, giving musicians full control over the expression and texture of their compositions.

The Kontakt 6.7.1 compatible library is currently available at a limited-time special price of $39, down from the original price of $59. Furthermore, loyal Meyer Felt users can upgrade to PostFelt for free by accessing their Pulse account. This offer serves as a testament to Meyer’s commitment to his user base and showcases his dedication to pushing the boundaries of music production.

For more information and to experience the innovation of PostFelt firsthand, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website at https://www.jonmeyermusic.com/postfelt. Here, they will find detailed descriptions, audio samples, and the opportunity to purchase this groundbreaking Kontakt library.

Jon Meyer’s PostFelt is poised to become an indispensable tool for musicians and producers alike. With its modern take on the classic felt piano sound, it opens up endless creative possibilities and sets the stage for a new era of piano exploration.

