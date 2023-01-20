[The Epoch Times, January 20, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Taiwan’s popular band “Sue Five” will sing at the Taipei Arena in April. Invited by the end of the field, he has become a popular candidate for the end of the performances of major companies. Some manufacturers even changed the date of the end teeth in order to meet the five people, just to feel their exclusive charm.

In order to welcome the new year, they will release a new song “It’s Dark Again” on New Year’s Eve on the 21st, and use the new song to accompany fans to celebrate the New Year.

The five sue five people also sent blessings to fans in advance. The lead singer Yun An drew the auspicious jade rabbit side by side. The word “财” wished the fans a wealth of money in the coming year; Zhe Qian wrote “I LOVE YOU Rabbit” and hoped that in the new year, he would continue to work hard to launch new works and live up to the fans’ expectations.

Yun’an, who always gets together with big families every Chinese New Year, will hold a lucky draw at home in previous years to add joy, and this year is no exception. Yun’an revealed that this time he specially prepared a lucky bag gift package and a chicken essence gift box for the lucky draw, hoping that the family will eat well and wear well Nuan, both inside and outside are beautiful, he also excitedly said: “Participation will give you a participation award! Of course you have to participate in a cafe!”

Zheqian plans to take his little niece to the fields to set off firecrackers and play fairy sticks. In the past two years, there have been constant invitations to activities and work, and the time spent with his family has also decreased. He is looking forward to being able to spend time with his family during the Chinese New Year.

Quan Qing revealed that the New Year’s dishes are must-eat at home. She said that because her hometown is close to the sea, the New Year’s dishes are always full of seafood every year. They are both fresh and satisfying.

Fans also sent new year’s gifts to help add food, thanked the five people and joked: “Don’t spend money! The year-end and new year’s money is used to buy tickets for the Little Arena concert, so you must keep it well.” Looking forward to and hagua Create memories together.

Telling the five people that they will have their first concert at the Arena on April 8th, the three of them tensed up, revealing that the annual leave would probably only be spent with their family on New Year’s Eve and rest for a day, and they would do it for the Arena concert. Prepare and promise to give fans a “cosmic interesting concert”.

