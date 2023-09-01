Is everything okay with you or are you a firstborn?

Energies of first-born girls in popular culture (from top: ‘Hannah and her sisters’, ‘Little Women’, ‘It’s Complicated’ and ‘Bad Sisters’.

To your question why I’m not on Tiktok: I’m not on Tiktok because it’s a parallel universe that seems to be enlisted to convince me that I’m not special. The new news that came to me from the viral fields: there is nothing unique or one-off about my private personality traits, I am simply a first-born. But don’t worry, there is nothing simple about being a firstborn. On the contrary, it is a syndrome that has a hashtag, communities, memes and articles: There’s nothing wrong with you, you’re just a first-born. It’s not your fault, they tell me on TikTok. you are not alone! And most importantly: you can heal.

How will you recognize if you are a firstborn? I mean, beyond the simple fact that you are know You are a first-born daughter, how will you know if you suffer/benefit from the first-born daughter syndrome? Test yourself:

Have you identified an excessive need for independence? First daughter syndrome.

No one is allowed to see you cry? First daughter syndrome.

Are you offended when someone thinks (wrongly, mistakenly) that you are not perfect? First daughter syndrome.

Do you feel guilty when things don’t go well even when it’s nothing to do with you? First daughter syndrome.

Suffering from persistent anxiety masquerading as an obsessive-compulsive disorder? First daughter syndrome.

Did you have a dizzying success as a waitress because you are used to reading the room and understanding what others want? First daughter syndrome.

Still suffering from severe difficulty delegating powers? First daughter syndrome.

Overwhelmed when someone tries to give you advice? First daughter syndrome (well, in this case maybe it’s just me).

Eldest Daughter Syndrome has more than 21 million views on TikTok. From the moment you are exposed to the subject, it is everywhere (did you know? This week we celebrated World First Daughter Day. Did you receive gifts from someone? Flowers? A greeting card? Of course not. It’s First Daughter Syndrome!).

As a first-born daughter, you may find it difficult at first to accept the recognition of your position in the family tree as a “trauma”. Because let’s not overdo it with the drama (this is a classic reaction of a first-born daughter, of course), but little by little, surrounded by your clan sisters, you will begin to feel a pleasant warmth like someone who is finally being recognized for her work. Admittedly a Tiktok acquaintance but still an acquaintance.

are you ok or are you a first born?

You may also feel the need to share battle heritage from your active service as a first born, we all have them. In my case, I am both a first-born and Generation X, so it is difficult for the chapters to distinguish which of the stories is associated with which of the new syndromes or traumas we are blessed with. But here is one:

When my younger brother and I were in middle school sometime in the eighties, he went to the pool and came back with a broken arm. When we called our mother at work to let her know, she decided that the proper course of action would be for me to take him by bus to the hospital in the next town for treatment. I have worse stories but this story is the most interesting because more than that it is a story about the eldest daughter syndrome A story about the first pool fight. Yes, my younger brother managed to get into a pool brawl in the 80’s, and another in Ra’anana, Pininat Hasharon: without a doubt, the inscription “classic casting for the older brother” was already on the wall back then.

An incident that happened like this was: a boy entered the water who preferred, for reasons reserved with him, that my brother get out of the water. My brother – who is not the eldest daughter and is therefore brave and full of daring – was not impressed by the threatening appearance of the foreign boy and informed him that he had not made up his mind about him. Oh then the situation escalated and the young bather stated that if my brother didn’t come out he would break his arm. The story ended with my brother not coming out and he broke his arm*.

* I am now being informed by ear that he broke one finger and not a whole hand.

First daughter syndrome wardrobe:

Classic basics, in no way childish, to match your responsible personality / Hat with the text True Believer because first-born girls need a lot of faith / Glasses so you don’t miss a detail / A small bag that has everything because you’re a person who thinks twenty steps ahead

Bonus, ‘First Daughter Syndrome’ collection from Twitter:

?Are you Okay or are you an eldest daughter

(Title of an article from March 2023 from refinery29)

The post is dedicated to my friends who are first-born girls (there are many of them).

To conclude: a song that can be used as the first-born girls’ anthem and written, of course, by a first-born daughter.

You’re on your own, kid

You always have been

