Although the brand GENERAL RESEARCH led by Kobayashi Jiezheng officially changed its name in 2006 and focused on the development of several branches such as MOUTAIN RESEARCH, its past design still has an extraordinary influence on the clothing field. This time, the Japanese functional clothing brand is-ness is Launched as a collaboration project under the name “GENERAL RESEARCH Parasite For is-ness”, it reinterprets the collection of outerwear that GENERAL RESEARCH released in the late ’90s.

As part of this year’s autumn and winter series, is-ness uses two jacket styles from the “Parasite” series that GENERAL RESEARCH debuted in 1998 as the base, namely “Parasite Padding Jacket Style 361” and “Parasite Jacket”; in the continuation pocket Under the premise of the essence, combined with a modern interpretation of the exclusive design language, it is expected to be released through the is-ness online store and authorized dealers in late September. Interested readers must pay more attention to seize the opportunity to buy.

