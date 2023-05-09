Is sustainable luxury possible? Tomorrow the Sole 24 Ore Luxury Summit

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sustainability is no longer an option but one condition not for fashion – and above all luxury – companies that interact with advanced and international consumers. From upstream of the supply chain to downstream, from the study of new generation yarns to the digital traceability of products which, strengthened by a durability that in itself reduces waste, are born with the specific intention of having more than one life: these are the themes of he 2023 edition of the Sole 24 Ore Luxury Summit, scheduled for next Wednesday 10 May at the Mudec. And it is precisely the location, the Museum of Cultures in Milan, in via Tortona, which underlines how sustainable is an approach derived from a cultural revolution, also driven by consumer education, which is having a disruptive and at the same time positive impact on a sector such as fashion which remains second only to the chemical one for environmental impact.

The conference will open with a key question: is sustainability in luxury really possible? To answer will be a poker of institutional names of the textile-fashion made in Italy: Ercole Botto Poala, president of Confindustria Moda; Carlo Capasa, president of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI); Sergio Tamborini, president of Sistema moda Italia (Smi) and Mario Boselli, honorary president of CNMI.

The appointment will be broadcast in live streaming (accessible after registering) and will continue giving voice to the protagonists of the sector who will be able to talk about future experiences and challenges, from protecting the supply chain to upcycling, from training to digital tools. Among others, the following will speak at the Luxury Summit: Matteo de Rosa, CEO of Lvmh Métiers d’Art; Antonella Centra, executive vp General Counsel, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability of Gucci; Alfonso Dolce, CEO of Dolce&Gabbana; Federico Marchetti, founder of Yoox; Maria Giovanna Paone, president of Kiton; Giuseppe Santoni, CEO of Santoni; Giorgio Ravasio, Italy country manager of Vivienne Westwood.