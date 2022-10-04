The two Avengers blockbusters “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, which will be released in 2025 in the sixth phase of the MCU The latter has recently finalized the script written by Michael Waldron, the screenwriter of “Doctor Strange 2: Out of Control Multiverse” and “Rocky”.

First of all, it can be observed that the next two “Avengers” blockbusters will be written by different candidates. At present, “Avengers: Secret Wars” has not yet finalized the director candidate, and Michael Waldron is involved in two important works of the MCU’s fourth stage timeline. Fully trusted by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. Interestingly, Michael Waldron also wrote some episodes of “Rick and Morty”, proving once again that this adult animation can be a gathering place for film and television talent, as “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” writer Jeff Loveness also participated.

“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” is expected to be officially released on May 2, 2025, and “Avengers: Secret Wars” is on November 07, 2025. Interested readers should pay attention to future follow-up reports.