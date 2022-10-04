Original title: Salary deduction? The forward broadcaster used Pope’s avatar as Poole and didn’t score in the opening 4 minutes

On October 4, 2022, Beijing time, the preseason game between the Nuggets and the Thunder officially started. Before the game, the official NBA broadcaster announced the starting list for the game.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Pope, Teacher Yo, Gordon and Porter Jr.;

Thunder: Gidey, Trey Mann, Robinson Earle, Boku and Kenrich Williams.

It’s embarrassing that the front put Pop’s head on the starting list as Warriors guard Jordan Poole, making an own goal. The Warriors eliminated the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs last season.

In addition, after the game has been played for a long time, the score board has never been scored.

I wonder if the team in charge of the game today will be held accountable?

(Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: