Although the PlayStation 5 has been out of stock for about two years, there have been verifiable videos recently showing that the PS5 has been cracked, and hackers have successfully performed a “jailbreak” behavior on the PS5.

PlayStation modder Lance McDonald has released a video that shows access to the Debug menu page, which is inaccessible to ordinary users, and a file package (.PKG) that can be installed on the PS4 by itself.

It’s… beautiful. The PlayStation 5 has been jailbroken. pic.twitter.com/54fvBGoQGw — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 3, 2022

Overseas media PSLS believes that although the current jailbreak is still not stable enough, there are already some cases where it can be used, which means that the day of full cracking is not too far away. According to Wololo.net, a website specializing in jailbreaking and cracking, the vulnerability can currently be used to read/write code, but not execute it.

According to Wololo.net, this exploits a Webkit vulnerability that allows ordinary users to gain access to the kernel. And this vulnerability is not newly discovered, but it has been a while, PS4 is also affected by this vulnerability, this jailbreak method can work on PS5 below system version 4.03.

In any case, it’s up to Sony to figure out what to do next. But here is still reminding players not to try to escape, to avoid breaking the host or being locked.