Entertainment

It is revealed that "God of War: Ragnarok" has 11 racial camps which will suffer?

It is revealed that “God of War: Ragnarok” has 11 racial camps which will suffer? _Nordic_Nine Realms_Myth

Original title: Which of the 11 racial camps in “God of War: Ragnarok” will suffer?

It is revealed that “God of War: Ragnarok” has 11 racial camps which will suffer?

Well-known uncle party Tom Henderson broke the news that “God of War: Ragnarok” will contain 11 different racial factions.

These races include:

Aesir: The gods who rule the Nine Realms.

Beasts: Animals that roam the realm as predators or prey.

Dwarves: Masters of legendary weapons and armor.

Elves: divided into two factions, light and dark, fighting to control the Light of Alfheim.

Ethereal: A ghost wandering among the Nine Realms.

Humans: Scavengers.

Giant (Jotnar): The last giant to hide and pass on their knowledge after being exterminated by Odin.

Monsters: Described as creatures in Norse mythology.

Helwalkers: Described as corpses resurrected from hell overflowing souls, cursed to walk the Nine Realms.

Seidr: Humans corrupted by advanced magic.

Vanir: The gods who fought and lost the Asaph.

God of War: Ragnarok will be released on November 9th. Previously, the whistleblower Tom Hudson also revealed to us that the total process time of the game is about 40 hours, and the main storyline is 20 hours.

"God of War: Ragnarok" is an action-adventure video game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The same is based on Norse mythology, with ancient Norway as the background. The theme of the story will revolve around Ragnarok, which brought the end of Norse mythology.

