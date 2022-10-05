Home Sports Calhanoglu, Inter v Barcelona: “We fought for Inzaghi”
The decisive Turk against Barcelona: “Tonight everyone was playing for the other, I think it was the key to this victory”

His goal against Barça made the difference and he was awarded as the best player of the Champions League match. Hakan Calhanoglu at the end of the match gives smiles to everyone: “We played the match we had to play, we knew we were strong and we knew we had the support of our fans as well as against Roma. Today all eleven of us worked well, even in phase defensive, we deserved this success “.

For Inzaghi

Inzaghi’s position has often been questioned lately. Is this victory for him too? “We are always with the coach, he too needed a hand. Tonight he was happy, he saw a team fighting for him.”

Attitude

Sky’s studies ask him why this spirit hasn’t been seen before: “Good question, it’s hard to explain. We did so many things that were not right, starting with the attitude that was not the same as last year. We knew it was the first thing. to change: today everyone fought for the other, it was important. I think it was the key to victory “.

