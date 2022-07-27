In May of this year, Square Enix sold its Western game studio, and Embracer Group acquired Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Montreal Studios, and studios including “Tomb Raider” and “Deus Ex” for $300 million. “A series of IPs including “The Rogue” and “The Legacy of Kane”.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

access: Sony official flagship store

There have been recent rumors that Sony is “very interested” in acquiring SE Japan, but not its Western studios, which may be why SE is selling studios like Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and more.

Recently, Stephane D’Astous, founder of Eidos Montreal, said in an interview with foreign media GamesIndustry that Sony intends to acquire SE Tokyo to obtain IP such as “Final Fantasy” and “Kingdom Hearts”. But not interested in other studios. He also believes that’s why Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Montreal Studios were sold off, “so I think SE President Yosuke Matsuda is treating it as a garage sale.”

This theory supports previous rumors from insiders such as Jeff Grubb that SE was ready to sell itself following its deal with the Embracer Group. SE has worked with Sony, and the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has an exclusive deal, and there’s no sign of it coming to the Xbox platform. “Crazy Land” also has a limited-time exclusivity deal, and it is rumored that the game will not appear on other console platforms until at least 2 years after the game is released on the PS5. It wouldn’t be surprising if Sony did buy SE Japan, but Sony probably wants to keep the deal out of the way until it’s ready.