It is revealed that the theme of the new season of “Fortnite” is that the tropical rainforest will be linked with “Transformers”_image_skin_reddit

Original title: The theme of the new season of “Fortress Night” is that the tropical rainforest will be linked with “Transformers”

Previously, “Fortress Night” announced that the fourth chapter and the third season will start around June 10. Recently, according to an insider on Twitter, it was revealed that this season will launch the long-rumored tropical theme and “Transformers” Linked Optimus Prime skin.

The tweet shared an image of the game’s loading page, which was reported to have first appeared in the breaking news section of reddit.

In addition, the reddit forum post also supplements two pictures, showing the full appearance of the two half-exposed skins in the image.

