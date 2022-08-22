In recent years, Marvel has continuously cooperated with game companies to develop games, such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man”, “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Marvel’s Wolverine”. There have been recent rumors that Ubisoft is also working on a Blades game with Marvel, though it’s unclear if the game will match Mahershala Ali’s character.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The news, compiled by YouTuber Jor Raptor, stemmed from posts by two of the game’s motion capture actors. Actors Edwin Gaffney (“Detroit: Become Human”) and Alex Martin recently shared a photo on Instagram of the pair wearing motion capture suits bearing the Ubisoft name and holding sword props.

Another photo shows them holding a slate board with Marvel written on it, directed by B.Tariq (the director of “New Blade”), and there is a ubisoftgames tag in the text.

The two actors didn’t reveal much about the project, and there’s speculation that it’s a Blades-related game between Ubisoft and Marvel, with possible online and local co-op content. Ubisoft has not released an official statement on the project.