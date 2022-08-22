Home Entertainment It is rumored that Ubisoft is developing the “Blade Warrior” game, are you looking forward to it? – Games – Ubisoft Ubisoft
In recent years, Marvel has continuously cooperated with game companies to develop games, such as “Marvel’s Spider-Man”, “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Marvel’s Wolverine”. There have been recent rumors that Ubisoft is also working on a Blades game with Marvel, though it’s unclear if the game will match Mahershala Ali’s character.

The news, compiled by YouTuber Jor Raptor, stemmed from posts by two of the game’s motion capture actors. Actors Edwin Gaffney (“Detroit: Become Human”) and Alex Martin recently shared a photo on Instagram of the pair wearing motion capture suits bearing the Ubisoft name and holding sword props.

Another photo shows them holding a slate board with Marvel written on it, directed by B.Tariq (the director of “New Blade”), and there is a ubisoftgames tag in the text.

The two actors didn’t reveal much about the project, and there’s speculation that it’s a Blades-related game between Ubisoft and Marvel, with possible online and local co-op content. Ubisoft has not released an official statement on the project.

