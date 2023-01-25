[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 24, 2023]Let’s take a look at today’s financial bulletin.

Six weeks after its release, the annual sci-fi epic blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” officially broke through the $2 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie in film history, and it is very likely to continue to climb upwards. The director of the film, James Cameron, also became the first director to have three films with more than $2 billion at the box office. In addition, despite the continuous decrease in the number of screening theaters, “Avatar: Way of Water” still topped the North American weekend box office chart this week with a box office of 20 million US dollars, becoming the first North American weekend box office in recent years to win six consecutive times.

Spotify plans to lay off 6% of its staff, and its content director will also leave

In order to cut costs and adapt to the deteriorating economic situation, music streaming company Spotify has also joined the list of layoffs in the technology industry, announcing that it will lay off 6% of its employees, or about 600 employees. In addition, as part of the company’s restructuring efforts, its content and advertising chief Dawn Ostroff will also leave.

Starting from Sunday (22nd), US postage has ushered in a new wave of increases. The price of a forever stamp rose to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced the news back in October last year. In addition, regular mail (First-Class Mail) postage increased by 4%. An ounce of metered mail rose to 60 cents. Domestic postcards rose to 48 cents.

