The Schönbach Jazz Seminar in Schönbach, Lower Austria, will take place this year from August 5th to 12th. The seminar will open with a concert by Schoenbach Allstars.

CONTENT AND INTENT

Jazz is still the common denominator, but this week is about much more than that. In a holistic approach, various possibilities are developed to create and interpret music in the broadest sense. We build on the many years of development of a well-rehearsed team of speakers, who harmonized perfectly with each other right from the start, and are now more and more adapting content and processes to the individual needs and possibilities of the students on their own initiative, thus making a significant contribution to the further development of the entire program.

TARGET GROUPS

Suitable for music students, hobby musicians with band experience, classics, music teachers, professional musicians,…

This workshop is not suitable for beginners.

SPEAKER:INSIDE

ANGELA TRÖNDLE Gesang

BENNY OMERZELL Piano

CLEMENS WENGER piano

ALEX MACHACEK guitar

RAPHAEL PREUSCHL Bass

HERBERT PIRKER drums

MAX NAGL Saxophone

CLEMENS SALESNY Saxophone

MARTIN EBERLE trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone

ANDI SCHREIBER violin

SIXTUS PREISS Electronic Playground, Producing Camp

ALFRED BÄCK rhythmic training,

RAINER STRONDL organization

GERMAN BLACK technology

CONCERTS:

SPEAKER CONCERT: SAT, 5 AUG.

FINAL CONCERT: SAT, 12 AUG.

In the multi-purpose hall of the NMS Schönbach

COURSE CONTRIBUTION

Adult:

• Early bird bonus level 1 (deposit by April 7th) € 300.00

• Early bird bonus level 2 (deposit from April 8th to May 26th) € 320,–

• Deposit after May 26th € 340,–

Pupils, students, military, civil servants up to 26 years of age:

• Early bird bonus level 1 (deposit by April 7th) € 250,–

• Early bird bonus level 2 (deposit from April 8th to May 26th) € 270,–

• Deposit after May 26th € 290,–

All information below www.jazz-works.at