The Schönbach Jazz Seminar in Schönbach, Lower Austria, will take place this year from August 5th to 12th. The seminar will open with a concert by Schoenbach Allstars.
CONTENT AND INTENT
Jazz is still the common denominator, but this week is about much more than that. In a holistic approach, various possibilities are developed to create and interpret music in the broadest sense. We build on the many years of development of a well-rehearsed team of speakers, who harmonized perfectly with each other right from the start, and are now more and more adapting content and processes to the individual needs and possibilities of the students on their own initiative, thus making a significant contribution to the further development of the entire program.
TARGET GROUPS
Suitable for music students, hobby musicians with band experience, classics, music teachers, professional musicians,…
This workshop is not suitable for beginners.
SPEAKER:INSIDE
ANGELA TRÖNDLE Gesang
BENNY OMERZELL Piano
CLEMENS WENGER piano
ALEX MACHACEK guitar
RAPHAEL PREUSCHL Bass
HERBERT PIRKER drums
MAX NAGL Saxophone
CLEMENS SALESNY Saxophone
MARTIN EBERLE trumpet, flugelhorn, trombone
ANDI SCHREIBER violin
SIXTUS PREISS Electronic Playground, Producing Camp
ALFRED BÄCK rhythmic training,
RAINER STRONDL organization
GERMAN BLACK technology
CONCERTS:
SPEAKER CONCERT: SAT, 5 AUG.
FINAL CONCERT: SAT, 12 AUG.
In the multi-purpose hall of the NMS Schönbach
COURSE CONTRIBUTION
Adult:
• Early bird bonus level 1 (deposit by April 7th) € 300.00
• Early bird bonus level 2 (deposit from April 8th to May 26th) € 320,–
• Deposit after May 26th € 340,–
Pupils, students, military, civil servants up to 26 years of age:
• Early bird bonus level 1 (deposit by April 7th) € 250,–
• Early bird bonus level 2 (deposit from April 8th to May 26th) € 270,–
• Deposit after May 26th € 290,–
All information below www.jazz-works.at