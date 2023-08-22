Jedi Chase: A Realistic Thriller Depicting the Intensity of Border Anti-Drug Operations

“Jedi Chase” Thrills Audience at Beijing Premiere

Beijing, China – On August 20, the highly anticipated film “Jedi Chase” held its premiere viewing event in Beijing. Directed by Qiu Litao and starring an all-star cast including Ou Hao, Gu Jiacheng, Yu Haoming, Aruna, Gao Zhiting, Wang Yutian, Shi Pengyuan, Jiang Xueming, Liu Junqi, Liang Yongqi, Dong Borui, Jin Zhong, and special guest Jiu Kong, the premiere was a star-studded affair that left the audience in awe.

Inspired by real-life armed drug trafficking cases on the border, “Jedi Chase” paints a vivid and authentic picture of the dangers faced by armed police border guards and anti-drug policemen. The film accurately captures the desperate situations they encounter when risking their lives to encircle and suppress drug dealers.

During the premiere, the main creators of the film shared behind-the-scenes stories, providing the audience with a deeper understanding of the harsh realities of border anti-drug operations. Director Qiu Litao expressed that this film is not just another action flick, but rather a genuine story that draws inspiration from numerous real drug anti-drug cases. Leading actor Ou Hao echoed this sentiment, stating that the actual frontier drug enforcement is even more challenging than depicted in the movie, emphasizing that the border defense in Yunnan deserves everyone’s respect.

To recreate the gritty and perilous working environment of frontline anti-drug operations, the production team simulated natural disasters such as floods and mudslides on actual sets. Gu Jiacheng recounted his experience of filming a flood scene, describing how he was submerged in 1.7 meters of water as waves crashed upon him. Yu Haoming shared a similar story, mentioning that he found himself being rushed by tons of water, leaving him with deep admiration for the armed police at the border. Other cast members, including Gao Zhiting, Wang Yutian, Shi Pengyuan, Liu Junqi, Liang Yongqi, and Jin Zhong, also acknowledged the difficulties faced by those performing tasks in border defense.

Interestingly, even the actors portraying the villains in the film, Aruna, Jiang Xueming, Dong Borui, and Jiu Kong, developed a strong hatred towards drug dealers. Jiu Kong, who played the role of the drug dealer leader, expressed his disgust for the character he portrayed, stating that he loathed himself while acting. Aruna, on the other hand, shouted at the event, expressing her desire to play a good character instead.

During the premiere, the film also unveiled the “Border Villain” version of the trailer, showcasing the viciousness of border drug dealers. The trailer reveals the treacherous actions of the behind-the-scenes antagonist, Wang Hejiu, played by Jiu Kong. He manipulates drug dealers Aaron, portrayed by Aruna, and A Chong, portrayed by Jiang Xueming, into causing chaos on the streets to divert the attention of law enforcement. The storyline delves deeper into the intricacies of the border drug trafficking network and highlights the challenging tasks faced by border guards fighting against drugs.

With its multi-party melees and life-and-death confrontations, “Jedi Chase” promises to be an exhilarating film that keeps audiences on the edge of their seat. Aruna’s performance as the professional villain adds an extra layer of complexity to the characters, making the movie a must-watch.

“Jedi Chase,” directed by Qiu Litao and starring Ou Hao, Gu Jiacheng, Yu Haoming, Aruna, Huang Yao, Gao Zhiting, Wang Yutian, Shi Pengyuan, Jiang Xueming, Liu Junqi, Liang Yongqi, Dong Borui, Jin Zhong, featuring Jiu Kong, is set to be released nationwide on August 25.

