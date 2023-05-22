Jennie’s first solo variety show “Bodom TV” after Jennie’s debut has been filmed- ChinaEntertainment.com

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn May 22, Korean media reported that BLACKPINK member Jennie’s first solo variety show “Bodom TV” by Jennie Kang has completed filming and will be broadcast in the near future.

According to relevant sources, Jennie recently filmed the YouTube channel “Jiang Hyung Wook’s Bodom TV”. In the program, she and her pet dog met the animal trainer Jiang Hyung Wook and told about the life of the owner and the pet dog.

It is reported that “Kang Hyung-wook’s Bodom TV” with 1.65 million subscribers is a YouTube channel produced by Kang Hyung-wook, known as “President Dog”, together with studio episodes. Not only “Dog Breeds Encyclopedia” which introduces various pet dog breeds, but also “Kang Hyung Wook’s Guest Show” where celebrities bring their pet dogs in person, has been loved by the audience.