One more free hidden video app for iPhone!As long as you complete the mysterious instructions, you can unlock free online movies, dramas, and anime

Sometimes I want to watch some movies or dramas, but I have no choice but to provide legal OTT online video streaming services in Taiwan? At this time, I had to find other channels to watch. This time I will share with you a free hidden video app for iPhone. Although it looks like a car maintenance app, you can unlock free online movies, dramas and movies as long as you complete the mysterious instructions. Anime!





The original app of “Smart Access Control – Super Convenient” some time ago can still be downloaded and used. How to use it to watch movies, dramas and other content for free, you can refer to another article for teaching (please click me). However, it is currently uncertain how long the above-mentioned app can last and will be taken off the shelves, so this time I will add a hidden video app for iPhone-“543 Maintenance”. Of course, this disguised app is actually for watching movies online. , dramas, animations, documentaries and other content of the audio-visual App, as long as the unlock command can be used.

However, before starting to understand how to unlock and watch it, it is still unavoidable to remind you that if you want to get the best viewing experience, it is still recommended to choose the mainstream legal online streaming video service platforms on the market, such as Netflix, Disney+, friDay video and video , Apple TV+, LINE TV, HBO GO, myVideo and other platforms have collected a variety of domestic and foreign wonderful film and television entertainment content, and can enjoy high-quality, traditional Chinese/multi-national subtitles.



After opening the “543 Maintenance” app, you can see that the main screen looks like an ordinary maintenance record app. If you want to unlock this app to watch videos for free, just click on the “Five Oils and Four Filters” at the top of the screen Sanshui” five times, then close the App from the background and reopen it.



Normally, as long as you complete the above instructions, you will find that it has changed from a maintenance record app to a film and television app when you reopen the app. At this time, you can directly operate it to watch movies, dramas, animations, variety shows, and documentaries from various countries. The interface is similar to many previous film and television apps.



If you find that the video you are watching is not playing smoothly, this app can also find other better sources to play by switching the signal source.



Users can also download the videos they want to watch to their mobile phones first, and then they can play them offline directly on the iPhone! This is very convenient for some users with limited Internet traffic on their mobile phones. They can download all the videos they want to watch to the device when they are connected to Wi-Fi, and they can play them offline without worrying about the quality of the network connection affecting the viewing experience.



If you find that the App cannot be downloaded?

If you click the download link above and find that the window pops up “The app is currently unavailable in your country or region”, it means that the app has been temporarily removed! So if you read this article and want to download this app to watch movies, dramas and other film and television entertainment online for free, be sure to download it as soon as possible! Otherwise, just continue to pay attention to our follow-up introduction of other similar apps.

