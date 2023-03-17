(Sing Tao Daily reported) The US National Space Administration (NASA) and private space infrastructure developer Axiom Space announced on Wednesday the prototype of a new generation of space suits, which astronauts will wear next time they return to the moon. This space suit is more flexible and has better heat insulation performance.

Axiom Space chief engineer Jim Stein (pictured) dons his new space suit at the Janssen Space Center in Houston, Texas. He waved to the audience, did half-squats and got down on one knee, demonstrating just how flexible the spacesuit is.

The outer layer of this spacesuit is black, with blue and orange trim, and it is for display only. The final version will use the traditional white to reflect the heat from the sun and protect the astronauts from the harsh lunar environment. You can stay outside the cabin for 8 hours at a time.

The suits are more sized, more flexible and better insulated than those worn by astronauts on the Apollo missions who first set foot on the moon’s surface more than 50 years ago. The pressurized spacesuit has multiple layers of protection, a backpack with a life support system, lighting and a high-definition camera mounted on top of the helmet. Axiom Space has won a $228 million contract to design the spacesuit for the Artemis 3 mission.

Following the historic Apollo missions in 1972, NASA’s Artemis program plans to return humans to the moon again by the end of 2025, the first step toward the goal of landing on Mars.