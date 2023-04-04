Microsoft just announced a new controller that offers a double dose of green gaming because it’s Xbox-compatible and environmentally conscious.Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special EditionWith a vibrant, organic look, its design has been described as“Earth tones with subtle variations, swirls, markings and textures”。

But that’s not what’s so impressive about this new controller. The body of the device is made from recycled resin, which means less waste and a cleaner planet. On Xbox Wire, Microsoft explained:

“We aspire to create a future of gaming in a world we want to play. Earth Day is coming up, and it offers a special opportunity for all of us to reflect on how we can improve our impact on the planet. To celebrate this year, we Created an Xbox controller one third of which is made of recycled plastic and one third of which is made of recycled and recycled materials.

And if that wasn’t enough, the packaging is also eco-friendly, using recycled materials and no single-use plastic. It also comes with an Xbox rechargeable battery pack to avoid using disposable batteries. This new controller sets an example for the gaming industry, showing that it is possible to create sustainable peripherals. It’s a step in the right direction, and we can only hope other companies follow suit.

The Xbox Wireless Controller Remix Special Edition launches April 18, but can be pre-ordered starting today through the Xbox Store.

Will you upgrade your gaming setup with this eco-friendly and stylish controller?