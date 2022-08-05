Source title: Jiang Guannan plays with red and black, light and shadow blockbuster, phantom interlaced eyes, firmness and youthful edge

The reality-themed masterpiece "Youth Pie 2" has been on the air for more than half of the time. Recently, Jiang Guannan, a young actor who plays the "funny person" Jiang Tianhao in the play, released a set of red and black phantom photos. Jiang Guannan is wearing a black round-neck jacket with a white round-neck T-shirt inside. The dark black high-waisted straight-leg pants are embellished with white lines to highlight the neat texture. The black and white shape shows a fashionable and simple style. The combination of light and shadow, and the delicate composition, show the charm of juvenile hormones overflowing between cool and warm colors. In the blockbuster, Jiang Guannan is exposed to the orange-red halo, or frowns thoughtfully, or jumps uninhibitedly, freely playing with the aesthetics of color collision, with full visual impact. The eyebrows and eyes are affectionate, the tough face is sharp and angular, and there is more restraint and calm after the experience; the streamers are intertwined, the phantoms are blurred and empty, but Jiang Guannan's eyes are full of confidence and firmness. Even though the outside world is chaotic and complicated, the young man's heart remains unchanged, his background remains the same, and he is unswerving to be his truest self. The condensed and vivid brush and ink of "Youth School 2" outlines the image of Jiang Tianhao's character who dares to face challenges head-on, becomes more courageous, optimistic and righteous. From a young high school student to a fearless entrepreneurial youth, from Tianhao Xiaoche to a script killing shop, Jiang Tianhao has grown steadily amid the thorns everywhere, and has made progress step by step on the road of entrepreneurship. His emotional direction and career path are firmly established. touch the hearts of the audience. Jiang Guannan strives to break through and broaden his acting career, has the courage to step out of his comfort zone, devote himself to perfecting his acting skills to challenge contrasting roles, and continues to move forward on the road of acting. Jiang Guannan will be able to present more exciting acting skills to the public in the future!

