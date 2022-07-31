Original title: Jiang Guannan: Out of the halo of “Youth Pie 2”, the edges and corners that belong to each character are transformed

With the popularity of “Youth Pie 2”, the combined return of the “Four Little Animals” has raised the audience’s expectations for the development of the plot. Jiang Tianhao is deeply loved by the audience for his “Golden Support of One Second CP” and “Internet Mouth Replacement” , the actor Jiang GuannanWith his excellent acting skills, he has once again succeeded in getting out of the circle.

2019In the summer of 2008, Jiang Guannan successfully portrayed a lively and optimistic teenager Jiang Tianhao in “Youth School”.In the play, he talks about loyalty and is a trustworthy friend.friend；He is optimistic and enthusiastic. He is responsible for the atmosphere of the four little ones. He is lively and funny with a little blood, which left a deep impression on the audience.。

Compared with the Huan Tuozhong 2 in “Youth School”, Jiang Tianhao in “Youth School 2” is more mature and responsible, with unique healing power and appeal.

In the play, the “Four Little Animals” ended their campus life and entered the society. They each faced career challenges and life plans. Jiang Tianhao chose to start his own business. In addition to continuing the “Little Chef Tian Hao” in the first season, he has also continued to expand his career field, opening Internet celebrity restaurants, script killing halls, and daring to think and do it again and again to put his ideas into practice, even after repeated defeats. Never get discouraged.

In addition, Jiang Tianhao has always tried his best to help his friends, and he is even more firm, persistent, and obsessive when it comes to love. Beneath his seemingly comic appearance, he is wrapped with the warmest and purest heart.

And this role’s popularity has also made Jiang Guannan’s acting skills were once again recognized by the audience, and he has a name in the lineup of powerful actors born in the 1990s.

Also because of his solid performance in “Youth School”, Jiang Guannan has been favored by many seniors and directors in the industry. He has participated in many realistic works such as “Installation”, “Mountains and Seas”, “The World”… In these highly praised plays, Jiang Guannan’s performance is still dazzling.

He played Shuiwang in “Shan Hai Qing”, with dark skin and a local dialect, many audiences exclaimed that this young countryman facing the loess and the sunshine young Jiang Tianhao are actually the same actor.

In “The World”, the young Zhou Bingkun played by Jiang Guannan is a simple and introverted child. Different from his previous extroverted and enthusiastic roles, he used the “receiving” method to deduce the delicate and fresh youth that belongs to that era. .

Chen Mu, played by Jiang Guannan in “My Love for You is Beautiful”, is a standard “slash youth”, and he never hides his love for the world as a support teacher on photography travel; There is a dream of performing Qin Opera on stage. Although it has been rejected, it has not given up.

From campus dramas to urban dramas to period dramas and realism dramas, the characters he presents in the dramas are diverse and changeable, which shows that he has good control and acting skills.

After completing the systematic performance education, Jiang Guannan, who officially became an actor, goes all out in the face of every performance opportunity, and he is willing to devote 100% of his enthusiasm and effort to the role, regardless of the size of the role.

Many viewers know him as Jiang Tianhao from “Youth School” in 2019. The atmosphere in “Four Little Animals” is responsible, and he is the friend many people want to meet in their youth.

Seeing each other again in “Youth School 2” after three years, Jiang Tianhao, who has worked hard to start a business, has changed and seems to have not changed. He is mature and stable and even more sophisticated than others;But Jiang Tianhao, who wore a cheongsam in the secret room and interrupted the emo to laugh at the audience with a “clip sound” on the rooftop for a second, was still the one who never changed in the first season.Jiang Guannan successfully conveyed enthusiasm and optimism to the off-screen audience with his “small design”.

Therefore, to a certain extent, Jiang Guannan himself is quite similar to Jiang Tianhao. They have the same optimism and open-mindedness, and the persistent pursuit of the cause they love. They can still stick to the purest heart in the pursuit of their dreams.

Or maybe each character can reflect a side of the actor. Zhou Bingkun’s simple character, Shui Wang’s pursuit of progress, and Jiang Tianhao’s optimistic transparency can all be seen in Jiang Guannan.

If Jiang Guannan was to be classified into a group of actors, he probably belonged to a category whose characters were more famous than himself. Onlookers didn’t know whether to pity or applaud him, but he didn’t seem to care.

In Jiang Guannan’s view, “acting what is like what” may only be the most basic actor quality. He treats each role with all his heart, tries to figure out the character’s psychology and behavioral motivations, perfuses every scene with sincerity and delicacy, and does his best. Give the characters in the play a unique personality charm.

Looking back at Jiang Guannan’s acting career, his performance in realism works can be said to be easy and comfortable. He is very good at interpreting the growth process of small people in the background of the big era. It has become a powerful back-wave force among the new generation of actors.

What is commendable is that he has always guarded against arrogance and impatience, and moved forward steadily without rushing.He has never been confined to the field he is familiar with, but is willing to break out of his comfort zone to try different types of roles and experience the life of a role that is not repeated.

Jiang Guannan once said that the type of role he wants to try most is a police officer who is in contrast to the previous screen, which has both professional seriousness and professional challenge. In the upcoming suspense movie “Detective X” where he is the male lead, his role as a private detective in Thailand’s Chinatown, Yue Bufan, is also a new breakthrough for him.

Jiang Guannan’s participation in the poverty alleviation TV series “Splendid Mountains and Rivers” also started last month. He played the role of Gao Feng, a poverty alleviation cadre in the play. At the opening ceremony, Jiang Guannan summarized his role: “Don’t forget the original intention and give back to the people. As a young actor, we want to let more people and more audiences, especially young people, see the people who have silently contributed to the poverty alleviation along the way through our perspective. This is worth everyone’s visit. memory.”

“Do not forget the original intention”This evaluation also applies to Jiang Guannan himself. I hope that he can stick to a pure heart and uphold his pure love for the acting career.

The young man went to the mountains and seas eagerly, looking forward to meeting Jiang Guannan’s new role again.

