Original title: In the first half of the year, the network information department focused on investigating and punishing 177 mobile applications from platforms with serious violations of laws and regulations

China Youth Daily client, Beijing, July 31 (China Youth Daily, China Youth Daily reporter He Chunzhong) The National Cyberspace Administration of China announced today that in the first half of 2022, the national cybersecurity Resolutely investigate and deal with various violations of laws and regulations in accordance with the law, and have achieved remarkable results. According to statistics, in the first half of the year, the national network information system accumulatively interviewed 3,491 websites and platforms, warned 3,052 websites, imposed fines on 283 websites, suspended functions or updated 419 websites, removed 177 mobile applications from the shelves, and canceled the licenses of illegal websites in conjunction with the telecommunications authorities. Or filed or closed 12,292 illegal websites, and transferred 4,246 related case leads.

The network information departments at all levels have jointly launched a series of special campaigns of “clean and bright”, focusing on rectifying chaos in the field of online live broadcast and short video, cracking down on online rumors, rectifying the network environment for minors, regulating algorithm abuse, rectifying the chaos of application information services, and regulating communication. order, and focus on investigating and punishing a number of platforms and accounts that spread all kinds of illegal and harmful information, violated laws and regulations, and have bad social influence. Investigate and punish websites and accounts that illegally engage in Internet news information services, such as “Radar Finance and Economics”, “Sports Big Business“, “Anecdote Toutiao”, and “Pujiang Fortune”.

At the same time, the Internet Information Department shut down counterfeit or infringing websites and accounts such as “Contemporary Business Daily Financial Weekly Network” in accordance with the law. Investigate and punish “Mingyue Assistant Network”, “Enterprise Business Network”, “Rainbow Cloud Mall Network”, “Brush Network”, “520 Like Network”, “Publicity and Promotion Like” and other activities that specialize in traffic fraud, network navy and other activities, and damage the network ecology websites, apps and accounts. Investigate and punish according to the law the existence of mobile applications such as “idol”, “star pie” and “star companion” that have seriously damaged the network ecology, such as setting up star lists to induce fans to vote for the list, opening support fundraising columns, and calling on fans to swipe data for data. Shut down a number of illegal intermediary service websites engaged in paid thesis writing and investment, such as “Modification Treasure Network”, “Wansan Original Network”, “Thesis Network”, “Graduation Design Thesis Network”, and “Japanese Paper Network” according to the law. Remove and shut down mobile applications such as “Reba Live”, “Red Mansion Live” and “Meiniang Live” that spread a large number of obscene, pornographic and vulgar content in accordance with the law.

The Cyberspace Administration of the People’s Republic of China instructs the cyberspace administration departments at all levels to comprehensively use a variety of punishment methods such as law enforcement interviews, ordering rectification, disposing of accounts, removing mobile applications, suspending functions or updating, closing websites, fines, handling responsible persons, and reporting. , website platforms that seriously violate laws and regulations related to Internet information content management shall be severely punished in accordance with the law.

In response to the problem that the Bing search network has information that is prohibited by laws and regulations from publishing or transmitting, the Cyberspace Administration of the People’s Republic of China instructed the Beijing Municipal Network Information Office to interview the main person in charge of the Bing search network according to law, and ordered him to rectify within a time limit, suspend related functions, and strictly Deal with the person responsible, and impose administrative penalties on Bing Search.com in accordance with the law.

In response to the problem of illegal and illegal information in multiple stores on Taobao, JD.com, Pinduoduo, Xiaohongshu, and Weidian, the Beijing, Shanghai, and Zhejiang Internet Information Offices interviewed the main persons in charge of the five platforms according to law. , order them to rectify within a time limit, dispose of the relevant stores, deal with the responsible persons strictly, and impose administrative penalties of fines respectively.

In response to Sina Weibo and Tencent WeChat having repeatedly encountered information that is prohibited by laws and regulations from publishing or transmitting, the Cyberspace Administration of China instructed the Beijing and Guangdong Cyberspace Administration to interview the editor-in-chief of Sina Weibo and the person in charge of Tencent WeChat, and ordered It will rectify within a time limit, deal with the responsible persons seriously, and impose administrative penalties on Sina Weibo and Tencent WeChat in accordance with the law.

In response to the issue of information that is prohibited by laws and regulations from being published or transmitted in Baidu Search, the Beijing Municipal Network Information Office interviewed the relevant person in charge of Baidu Company in accordance with the law, ordered him to rectify within a time limit, clean up illegal information, deal with the responsible person strictly, and punish Baidu in accordance with the law. Administrative penalties of fines.

In response to the problems that Douban.com has not fulfilled its obligations to review and manage the information released by users and spread harmful information involving historical nihilism, the Beijing Cyberspace Administration of China interviewed the editor-in-chief of Douban.com in accordance with the law and ordered him to rectify within a time limit and suspend related channel functions. Strictly deal with those responsible, and impose administrative penalties on Douban.com in accordance with the law.

In response to the problem of vulgar pornographic information destroying the network ecology on 8 marriage and love platforms including Netease Huatian, Lily.com, Century Jiayuan, Zhenai.com, Same City Dating, First-Line Marriage, My Lord Liangyuan, and Marry U, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, Chongqing The Municipal Internet Information Office interviewed 8 platforms respectively, ordered them to comprehensively clean up and investigate illegal information, and imposed administrative penalties of fines respectively.

In response to the problems that Baidu Tieba, Tencent QQ, and Tencent WeChat mini-programs have traffic-related fraud, network navy activities, and damage to the network ecology, the Beijing and Guangdong Internet Information Offices respectively interviewed the heads of the three website platforms and ordered them to rectify within a time limit. Close the relevant mini-programs, deal with the responsible persons strictly, and impose administrative penalties of fines respectively.

Regarding Sina Weibo, Douyin, Bilibili Barrage, and Tencent WeChat platform accounts that publish vulgar pornography, bloody violence, infringing on the rights and interests of minors, and exaggerating feudal superstitions and other illegal and illegal information, and destroying the network ecology, the National Cyberspace Administration The office instructed the Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong Internet Information Offices to interview the responsible persons of the 5 website platforms, and ordered them to rectify within a time limit, dispose of the relevant accounts, deal with the responsible persons strictly, and impose administrative penalties of fines respectively.

In addition, with the successive implementation of the “Network Security Law”, “Data Security Law” and “Personal Information Protection Law”, the official implementation of the “Internet Information Service Algorithm Recommendation Management Regulations”, and the in-depth development of new technology and new application security assessment work, all levels of network information Departments carry out law enforcement in areas such as network security, data security, and personal information protection in accordance with the law. For mobile applications such as “Nongtian” that have illegal collection and use of personal information, they will be taken off the shelves in accordance with the law. For mobile applications with new technologies and new applications such as “Light and Shadow Face Swap Show”, “Friends”, and “Fun Card Points” that have not been evaluated and have been launched and have security risks, they will be removed from the shelves in accordance with the law.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: