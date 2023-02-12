China News Service, Beijing, February 12th (Reporter Ren Siyu) The light outside the window gradually dimmed. From afternoon to night, Jin Dong’s interview schedule was full.

In the camera, he chatted about acting and his favorite drama, but he was still very relaxed.

In the past six months, the sentence he said the most is: “You can become what you are today, no matter whether it is good or bad, it must be the sum of your past, and countless yesterdays have made you who you are today.”

When people reach middle age, it is a new multiple-choice question for everyone. Jin Dong’s requirements for himself and his team have always been: “Try to be yourself, and don’t complain.”

Don’t admit defeat, don’t lie flat

What is a midlife crisis? The TV series “Even in the Wind Rises” starring Jin Dong took a sharp turn at the beginning.

Tang Chen (Jin Dong), a leader in the public relations industry, was “betrayed” by his fiancée Shuo Bing (Song Jia), his company went bankrupt, his lovers turned against each other, and his life fell to the bottom overnight.

Different from the “elite” role that everyone knew in the past, Tang Chen gathered all kinds of bad things at the beginning. He needs to resolve setbacks, deal with betrayal, and regain his dignity. Everything starts from scratch.

But he did not give up. After a setback and rest, he reorganized the entrepreneurial team and finally made a comeback.

Jin Dong.Source: Stills from “The Wind Rises”

In real life, Jin Dong has met many people who have encountered environmental changes and experienced ups and downs like Tang Chen, “Even if there is a storm, life will never give up. In fact, the second sentence is more in line with a theme and central idea we want to express. .”

But change is not what they want to express. More importantly, do they still have the courage to stand up again.

“From the time I graduated from university and entered the art troupe to this day, I guess in their eyes, maybe I am a person with a bit of a tough personality, probably like this.” In Jin Dong’s view, Tang Chen’s inner values ​​and I have similarities.

“No matter what, I won’t admit defeat. I won’t give up lightly. That’s for sure. Otherwise, I might have laid down a long time ago, or stayed farther away from this circle and the crowd.”

At the age of 23, Jin Dong was admitted to the musical class of the Acting Department of the Central Academy of Drama. Because he was overage, he was almost blocked from the registration threshold, but in the end, he was admitted with an exception due to his excellent professional performance, and he once became “the oldest freshman in the history of the Department of Chinese Opera Performance” in the mouth of his classmates.

After graduating, Jin Dong did not become a hit, he had a few years of imbalance and entanglement, but he was able to reconcile himself soon. It was not until 2015 that “The Pretender” became popular and became known to audiences across the country.

“The First Half of My Life”, “Surgery”, “Mr. Love”, “Elite Lawyer”, “Breakout”, “Bottom Line”… Over the years, he has established impressive roles on the screen.

Live a boring life with some flavor

​Song Jia, Tian Yu, Yang Jue, Sun Chun, Ni Dahong… In the play, the audience met many old acquaintances. Director Fei Zhenxiang revealed that whenever he mentioned an actor he thought was suitable for the role, Jin Dong would always be the first Get them together, “He is better than us on the phone, everyone is willing to cooperate with Jin Dong.”

“Brother Dong is Fan Er, the eldest brother. He is very good at taking care of everyone. We know each other very well, and the filming went very smoothly. I am very happy.” Song Jia said with a smile. As Jin Dong’s old friend, Tian Yu also quickly agreed to the invitation. He repeatedly emphasized that the brotherhood scene in the play is the true expression of life.

As Tian Yu said, “Brother Dong has a very naughty side and is very cute.” In the extras, he plays with the camera, competes with the director in darts, and improvises a funny little theater with Song Jia. With him around, the crew is often bursting with laughter.

​Jin Dong is particularly concerned about the working atmosphere on the set. No matter whether it is a movie or a TV series, it is a project created by everyone. “A scene that is very happy or relatively relaxed, but very rigorous, and you are absolutely not allowed to mess around, can create a relatively A little better work.”

In recent years, he has also gradually tried to add some humorous and lively colors to the play, “I always say that a good life is, you know that the essence of life is suffering, and we must use our wisdom to live a boring life a little better.” Color, a little taste.” It is more convincing to put the feelings in real life into the play.

When he was young, he also had a stage of being rebellious and determined to go his own way. But people are group animals, and their cognition will change a lot at different ages.

When it comes to mid-life crisis, Jin Dong thinks that the word “crisis” is a bit exaggerated, because every middle-aged person, whether he is willing or not, has to bear family and social responsibilities. Everyone’s experience is different, and the confusion is also different. But no matter how difficult it is, we must believe in beauty and don’t give up lightly.

​Being a “leader” is not about being superior

​During the interview, Jin Dong often mentioned the word “responsibility”. From his student days to today, he admitted that he has been very lucky in being selected as an actor. He hopes to use his experience and resources over the years to make a little contribution to the troupe and help more young people.

At the end of 2021, Jin Dong was appointed as the deputy head of the China Coal Mine Art Troupe. “My colleagues in the troupe, whether they are seniors or colleagues younger than me, believe in me very much. I think this is the’greatest’ happiness.”

Summing up the change of identity over the past year, Jin Dong feels that being a “leader” is not about superiority, but about serving, giving, solving problems, solving daily problems, large and small, and leading everyone to produce new and good works. Keep summarizing and learning.

Today, he devotes more energy and time to troupe work and the creation of stage plays, hoping to brainstorm with everyone and launch some stage works. “Everyone contributes to firewood, and what we should do is truly meaningful and valuable works.”

In 2023, large-scale musicals, dramas, and dance dramas have already been included in his to-do list. Drama creation is his root, but on the other hand, he has not forgotten his previous promise to fans, hoping to make another one at least a year.

Just like in a stage play, when the curtain rises, there is no fault tolerance rate. When the baton of inheritance and innovation is in hand, it becomes a heavy responsibility. “In the future, under the leadership of the party committee, our regiment will have a clear mission, which is to produce works and cultivate talents.”

“You have to open your eyes to see the world, you have to have real feelings, you have to use your heart and mind.” Jin Dong often communicates with young people in the group and shares experiences, “No matter what stage you are at, you must be humble. , because only if you are humble, can you keep yourself in a learning state and be willing to listen to other people’s opinions and suggestions.”

In Jin Dong’s view, living and learning is a long-lasting life topic.

“People are born to die, and come naked and go naked. At each stage of life, people must have a clear conscience.” (End)