Source title: Jin Moxi and Quan Peilun’s new drama “Heart on the Moon” starts high-value CP with excessive sugar content

On September 21, the costume romantic light comedy “Heart on the Moon” was grandly launched in Hengdian Film and Television City. The play is adapted from Xiangwang IP “Acting a Baby in the Arms of the Vinegar King”. It is jointly produced by Boyi Creation, Lexiang Pictures, Weiran Clear Sky, Yixin Media, and Annual Ring Pictures. Producers: Song Hailong, Wang Deliang , Hou Yue, Peng Zhe, Zhu Junpeng, Huang Feifei as the producer, Ke Jiasheng as the chief planner, Wang Fuping as the chief producer, Chen Zheng, Zhao Limin as the producers, Hou Yue directed, screenwriters Yan Runbei, Shang Qian, planner, Zhuo Wei, Fang Yi; Jin Moxi, Zhong Qi, Quan Peilun, and Chen Minghao co-star. This drama is exclusively produced and distributed by Boyi Chuang, and its representative works “Plop Plop Like You”, “Dear Mr. Lemon Spirit 1, 2” and “Finally My Turn to Love” and many other popular online dramas. At the moment, domestic short dramas have become the “favorites” of young audiences. In order to meet the needs of young audiences, “Hearts on the Moon” will be presented in the form of boutique short dramas. At the same time, as a costume romance drama, being sweet and petite is an important point of the plot. In this regard, the drama ranges from lines to stories. The development of the plot, from the character setting to the casting of the corresponding actors, all demonstrate the crew’s intention to create love. “Heart on the Moon” tells the love story between Yuchen, the daughter of a traitor, and Yan Xuanyue, the minister of Qingliu. . The plot can be described as reversals and climaxes one after another. In “Heart on the Moon”, Jin Moxi is the heroine Yuchen. Yuchen in the play is a person with a simple and kind-hearted mind, a free and unrestrained life, and a strong “enterprise”, which coincides with Jin Moxi. Jin Moxi, who looks sweet and quirky, is a veritable scholar under the appearance of a good girl next door. Since his debut, Jin Moxi has starred in many romance dramas, such as “The Pianist of Bamboo Horse”, “The Little Girl Goes to the House and Reveals the Tile”, “The Witty Love Life”, and “What About the BOSS”, and her acting skills have also been recognized by many drama fans. Another female lead in the play, Zhong Qi, who plays Princess Agu, is also a “powerful warrior”. Since “Double World Beloved Concubine” entered the showbiz, Zhong Qi has starred in many large-scale dramas such as “A Rose in Time of a Little Storm”, “Into Your Memory”, “Eternal Jue Chen”, etc. Every time he starred in Zhong Qi They can fully grasp the character details of the characters and contribute solid acting skills. This time, the princess Agu played by Zhong Qi, the character itself is a heroine in the female middle school who does not allow men to be male, and Zhong Qi’s tall figure and clear appearance will definitely let the audience see a “heroic” Agu. Different from the previous costume romance dramas, "Heart on the Moon" uses a combination of two male protagonists and two female protagonists in the character setting. Therefore, in the casting of the male lead, in addition to Quan Peilun who plays Yan Xuanyue who plays the main story with Jin Moxi, there is another pair of happy enemies, that is, Chen Minghao who plays Gu Ran with Zhong Qi. As for Quan Peilun, he is "Su Mu" in "The Rumored Chen Qianqian". Over the years, Quan Peilun has used a series of works to constantly polish his acting skills, from "Choose the Day" to "Hate Your Lord Is Not Like Jiang" Lou Yue", from "Yu Zhaoling" to "Heavy Fire on the Moon", the characters are both good and evil, both rigid and soft. It is precisely such an attitude of excellence in acting that allows Quan Peilun, who was originally a “treasure painter”, to successfully cross the border, conquer the audience with his works, and win his own world. Although Chen Minghao made his debut as a singer, he is an all-round film and television artist. Not only can he play music and launch the EP “ZOOM”, but he can also show his strength in the field of film and television. Since his debut, Chen Minghao has participated in many dramas including “The Story of Catching Immortals”, “The Legend of Shushan: Wanjian Guizong”, “The Rumored Chen Qianqian”, “Please Like Me Tomorrow”, and “The Untouchable Lord Chitose”. , the future development of interpretation should not be underestimated. As a costume romance drama, “The Heart of the Moon” is committed to creating an immersive sugar-eating experience for the audience. For this reason, the production team has continuously refined the script and repeatedly adjusted the details, just to present a high-quality romance drama to the audience. , so that the audience can get a relaxed and pleasant viewing experience while frantically nibbling on CP. It is reported that the play will be launched in early 2023, so stay tuned.

