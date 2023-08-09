Myriam Bregman: “Grabois is a pasta digestive”

The presidential candidate for the Left Unity Front, Myriam Bregmanspoke about political news a few days after PASO and pointed against one of the Unión por la Patria pre-candidates, the social leader Juan Grabois. He described it as an “intermediate stop” and stated that he does not agree with certain proposals.

“I do not agree with the position that he has taken of being a kind of digestif of Massaan intermediate stop”, said the deputy in in Hard to tame and remarked: “For me there is a value that is consistency and I don’t trade that for anything in the world.”

The journalist Pablo Duggan had challenged her with a question. “In this inmate, who should be voted for, Juan Grabois or you?”, in an obvious reference to the role of the social leader as a “leftist collector” of UP.

“What would that inmate be?” retorted the referent of the Socialist Workers Party, but responded about Grabois.

“I do not agree with him in some positions and This is not the time to make ideological concessions“said the lawyer and added:”There are plenty of candidates to make ideological concessions to the right. If we already begin to say that the problem of an SME is that the employer cannot sleep or goes bankrupt for the rights of workers, we start off very badly”.

He continued: “Argentina had much more rigid legislation than now and nobody said ‘SMEs went bankrupt’. So, putting the focus on the rights of workers, who still have some rights, and not on the economic disaster that those who governed brought us or led us to, it seems to me that it is changing the focus the wrong way.”

The presidential candidate made reference to the statements that Grabois made in different media about “the Judgment Industry”, as one of the biggest concerns of the Small and Medium Enterprises sector. He proposed creating a “contingency insurance” so that they do not melt.

Myriam Bregman: “Grabois’s lists legitimize Massa: they carry the same candidates”

In any case, the leftist pre-candidate said: “I always clarify because here there is no problem of personal attacks, it would not correspond. I defended Juan when Patricia Bullrich persecuted him, I was his lawyer and I am always on the same side“.

On the other hand, he spoke about the declarations of gabriel solanopresidential candidate of the Left Front who said that “the Kirchnerization of Bregman” affects the electoral space.

He refused to answer him directly. “I have made a decision since the beginning of this campaign, that I will not say anything for a vote and that the worst thing that I could do is take advantage of the spaces in a communication medium to talk more about other compañeros and compañeras on the left,” he said.

Juan Grabois: “No vote should be thrown away, we have nothing left over”

“I am the first candidate for president that the Unity Front has and I speak from an experience that we women have that I always live the fights collectivelyotherwise we would never have conquered a single one of our rights,” he added.

Finally, referring to space in general, he concluded: “The Unity Left Front has been around for more than ten years and I think it is a collective construction that takes work, you have to put a lot of effort into it, and those who have wanted to stay outside are the ones who have to explain why not“.

