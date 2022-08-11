Source title: Jing Long sings the theme song of “Goodbye to Monsters in the Classic of Mountains and Seas” Kunlun World Happy Healing

Directed by Huang Jianming and written by Wu Xiaoyu, the domestic animated film "Farewell to the Monsters of Shanhaijing" released the theme song "Living in Shanhaijing" today. The song was sung by the popular new generation singer Jing Long, and Liu Mojun and Muranishi participated in the lyrics and composition. The joyful melody of the theme song opens the universe of Shanhaijing full of oriental fantasy, and the relaxed and pleasant singing brings the audience to the Kunlun Island, where there are many rare treasures and beasts. The film will be released nationwide on August 13, and the film is currently on pre-sale. "Living in the Classic of Mountains and Seas" plays the happy melody Jingluo walks into the world of mountains and seas In the MV of the theme song "Living in the Classic of Mountains and Seas" released this time, Jing Luo's singing is perfectly integrated with the picture of the film. The relaxed and joyful songs are paired with the stories and monsters of Shanhaijing, bringing a unique listening enjoyment to the audience. The lyrics are also based on Shanhaijing, "a unicorn without horns, dancing monsters", all kinds of rare and exotic beasts appear in turn; and "blue dragon and white tiger, vermillion bird Xuanwu, are my neighbors", really living in Shanhaijing can Wonders to see. In the MV, Jing Long also walked into the world of Shanhaijing, where he was chased by monsters, full of jokes along the way, and experienced an adventure journey of Bai Ze. As a rising singer of the new generation, Jing Long has a clean and youthful voice, and her naughty and uninhibited interpretation just matches the tone of the film, which enhances the relaxed and pleasant atmosphere of the film. The journey of justice heals the heart of the Kunlun story kicks off In the MV, Bai Ze travels the mountains and seas, sticks to the original intention of being a doctor, and constantly pursues justice. Although he inevitably encounters setbacks and challenges, he can still bring joy and laughter to the partners around him. As the theme song "Living in the Classic of Mountains and Seas" sings: "My lord, I seek justice", "Interesting soul sober in the world". This may be what the director wants to convey to the audience through the film – healing and joy. The movie "Goodbye Monsters in the Classic of Mountains and Seas" also exposed a set of stills this time. The whole picture of Kunlun Island has become clearer, and the images of various mythical beasts have become more vivid. "Shan Hai Jing: Goodbye Monster" is produced by Sunac Future Culture Entertainment (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Daily Vision Film and Animation Co., Ltd., Lechuang Film (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Human Intelligence Wuxi Film Co., Ltd., Tibet Yue It is jointly produced by Duji Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Guotu Boya Culture Development Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Anding Investment Co., Ltd. On August 13th, let us come to Shanhai Cosmos for a walk!

“Living in the Classic of Mountains and Seas” plays the happy melody Jingluo walks into the world of mountains and seas

In the MV of the theme song “Living in the Classic of Mountains and Seas” released this time, Jing Luo’s singing is perfectly integrated with the picture of the film. The relaxed and joyful songs are paired with the stories and monsters of Shanhaijing, bringing a unique listening enjoyment to the audience. The lyrics are also based on Shanhaijing, “a unicorn without horns, dancing monsters”, all kinds of rare and exotic beasts appear in turn; and “blue dragon and white tiger, vermillion bird Xuanwu, are my neighbors”, really living in Shanhaijing can Wonders to see.

In the MV, Jing Long also walked into the world of Shanhaijing, where he was chased by monsters, full of jokes along the way, and experienced an adventure journey of Bai Ze. As a rising singer of the new generation, Jing Long has a clean and youthful voice, and her naughty and uninhibited interpretation just matches the tone of the film, which enhances the relaxed and pleasant atmosphere of the film.

The journey of justice heals the heart of the Kunlun story kicks off

In the MV, Bai Ze travels the mountains and seas, sticks to the original intention of being a doctor, and constantly pursues justice. Although he inevitably encounters setbacks and challenges, he can still bring joy and laughter to the partners around him. As the theme song “Living in the Classic of Mountains and Seas” sings: “My lord, I seek justice”, “Interesting soul sober in the world“. This may be what the director wants to convey to the audience through the film – healing and joy.

The movie “Goodbye Monsters in the Classic of Mountains and Seas” also exposed a set of stills this time. The whole picture of Kunlun Island has become clearer, and the images of various mythical beasts have become more vivid.

“Shan Hai Jing: Goodbye Monster” is produced by Sunac Future Culture Entertainment (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Daily Vision Film and Animation Co., Ltd., Lechuang Film (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Human Intelligence Wuxi Film Co., Ltd., Tibet Yue It is jointly produced by Duji Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Guotu Boya Culture Development Co., Ltd., Wushuang (Shenzhen) Film Co., Ltd., and Qingdao Anding Investment Co., Ltd. On August 13th, let us come to Shanhai Cosmos for a walk!