Joan Collins turns 90: “I’ve had a very happy life so far, except for ..” Entertainment

She represents the 80s like no other: decadence, glamor and sex appeal. But on Tuesday their 90s begin.

Hollywood icon Joan Collins (“The Denver Clan”) celebrates her (incredible) 90th birthday on May 23.

When BILD am SONNTAG asked her how she was preparing for this presumably very special day, the otherwise very amusing actress reacted tight-lipped. “I’m not looking to this day, and neither should you. So let’s change the subject.”

Joan Collins (here in 2020 at an Oscar party) is still fit today and has just been awarded the “Golden Sun” in Germany Photo: Ian West/dpa

A real “Alexis” moment – loosely based on the role through which Between 1981 and 1989 Joan Collins became a fashion icon, a superstar and finally the highest-paid actress on US television – and thus indirectly a fighter for equal rights, which hardly anyone knows today.

Joan Collins on BILD am SONNTAG: “I probably wouldn’t have taken to the streets with a waving flag, but I was always aware that we women earn less than men. Linda Evans and I were the reason people turned on the ‘Denver clan’ in the first place. So I ended up fighting and getting paid the same as John Forsythe. However, I was then told that due to the high costs I was unfortunately only in 13 episodes instead of 22 last year. Was that fair? No.”

1986: The “Denver Clan” stars Diahann Carroll (†84), John Forsythe (†92), Linda Evans (80) and Joan Collins (from left) radiate peacefully together Photo: Reed Saxon/dpa

More than 35 years later, women – not only in Hollywood – are still fighting for the rights that Joan Collins demanded for themselves. “Sad but true,” Collins said.

How does she explain that she is also a star for the younger generation, who never saw her as “Alexis”? “I really don’t know, but I’m trying to stay relevant. I have a younger man, we have the same interests and sense of humor. I thoroughly enjoy what life today has to offer me. I go through the world with open eyes. And I try to keep up with the times without wanting to be part of a younger generation myself. I look to the future enthusiastically with great optimism, but only live in the present.”

Do you still have role models when you are almost 90? “Oh, I had a role model, but unfortunately she has already died: Margaret Thatcher. My goodness, how did she fight with all these men.”

Men were also an issue for Joan Collins. “I’ve had a very, very happy life so far. Except for four really bad husbands. In the beginning they weren’t that bad, but that quickly changed. My happy ending is having survived four marriages and my fifth husband is the best I can imagine.”

The Hollywood diva with husband Percy Gibson at horse racing at Ascot in 2019. A 32-year age difference separates the couple – Gibson is 58 Photo: joancollins/instagram

