Joe Lewis and the chats that incriminate him, according to the United States justice

Los chats of the case “United States vs. Joe Lewis”due to corporate corruption, are far –for now– from the attractiveness of the Lago Escondido chat rooms.

On the one hand, because there only three protagonists: Patrick O’Connor and Bryan Waugh, pilots for the British businessman, and his ex girlfriend Carolyn Carter. In the Lago Escondido chats, there are many involved and they hold the ranks of judges, prosecutors, (former) minister of the City of Buenos Aires, a CEO of Clarín and its legal director. And they also reveal another aspect of Joe Lewis in his relationship with Argentine public officials, and premium employees of “multimedia.”

Cover of one of the accusations against Joe Lewis, his two pilots, and his ex-girlfriend.

Why for the NY prosecutor, everything Joe Lewis did was unnecessary.

But over the Hidden Lake chats, Joe Lewis didn’t flinch; The chats incorporated into the corporate corruption case were part of the arguments used by New York prosecutor Damon Williams to show that the British businessman used privileged information so that his two pilots, his ex-girlfriend, and even a friend you play poker with in Argentina, they will play the winner in stock investments. Easy money, without any risk and guaranteed profitability.

In the case against Joe Lewis for corporate corruption, the encrypted chats mentioned are from Carloyn Carter, Lewis’s girlfriend of seven years; and Patrick O’Connor, who has worked as a Lewis driver since 2005. The other, Bryan Waugh –the businessman’s driver since 2001– appears in the mouth of his colleague and it is easy to see that both were favored by the privileged information given by Lewis. O’Connor calls the British businessman “the Boss”. Carolyn Carter’s chat with a broker is relatively brief and if it wasn’t as evidence in a corporate corruption case, it would pass for a normal chat between a client and a financial broker. The chats that provide the most color are those of the pilot Patrick O’Connor.

“I looked at him like a little boy; he (Lewis) couldn’t say no,” says driver Patrick O’Connor.

“Bingo”, closes the pilot Patrick O’Connor, in one of the October 2019 chats, incorporated into the case against Joe Lewis. “I think the boss (the boss) has privileged information (inside information). Otherwise, why would it make us invest?says O’Connor. On that date, from Mirati Therapeutics – one of Lewis’s companies – he had received the data from a clinical trial that, as privileged information, would later be used by his two pilots.

“Friend”, a word that caught attention in the file.

“The Chief loaned me and (Bryan) Waugh $500,000 each. for this”, continues the pilot O’Connor in that encrypted chat with a person whom the US justice system mentions as “individual one”, probably a witness in the case. “I’m sure he (Lewis) knows the result (of the clinical study). He told me that he bought, and asked me if I had money. I told him that what he had was all reversed and that he needed more. I looked at him like a puppy; he (Lewis) could not refuse.”

“Every conversation is encrypted. Nobody can see it,” O’Connor says in a chat room.

“The boss (Lewis) said to bother him more; he forgets about us. But today he approached me… and this is another little gift”, he explains to his interlocutor O’Connor. By “disturb”, he means “that consult it more for information”, as inferred by the development file. And for “little gift” he realizes inside information (confidential information). This conversation with the aforementioned “individual one”, O’Connor takes it up several days later to comment on how things are progressing and closes it with the following sentence: “All conversation in the application is encrypted; so it’s all good. No one can see them.” Until now.